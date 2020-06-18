China says top diplomat Yang held constructive talks with Pompeo

BEIJING, June 18 (Reuters) - China said on Thursday its top diplomat, Yang Jiechi, and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo held constructive discussions during their meeting in Hawaii and that the two sides agreed to continue engagement and communication.

The People's Daily, the official newspaper of China's ruling Communist Party, said both sides fully articulated their respective positions and agreed to take action to implement the consensus reached by Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump.

The report did not elaborate on specific matters that were discussed during the meeting. (Reporting by Yew Lun Tian and Lusha Zhang; writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)