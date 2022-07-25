China says South China Sea not a 'fighting arena' for major powers

FILE PHOTO: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during a meeting in Nusa Dua, Bali

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday that the South China Sea is not a "safari park" for countries outside the region or a "fighting arena" for major powers to compete in.

The South China Sea issue should be handled by countries in the region themselves, Wang said in opening remarks at a virtual seminar commemorating the 20th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Writing by Liz Lee; Editing by Kim Coghill)