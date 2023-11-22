China says it is in interest of all parties to ensure peace, stability on Korean Peninsula

A TV screen displays a warning message called "J-alert" after the Japanese government issued an emergency warning, saying a missile had been launched from North Korea, in Tokyo

A TV screen displays a warning message called "J-alert" after the Japanese government issued an emergency warning, saying a missile had been launched from North Korea, in Tokyo

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's foreign ministry said it is in the interest of all parties to ensure peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula after North Korea claimed it successfully placed its first spy satellite in orbit, vowing to launch more in the near future.

After two failed attempts, North Korea's latest launch drew the ire of South Korea and Japan.

"China has taken note of (North Korea's) announcement of its satellite launch and the reactions of relevant parties," spokesperson Mao Ning said in response to a question on the situation at a regular media briefing on Wednesday.

"Maintaining peace and stability on the peninsula and promoting the process of political settlement of the peninsula issue are in the common interests of all countries in the region," she said.

South Korea, Japan and the United States had coordinated to position Aegis destroyers to track the launch and shared that data, South Korea's military said.

In addition, the U.S. aircraft carrier Carl Vinson arrived at a port in the South Korean city of Busan, part of a mission of extended deterrence against North Korea's nuclear and missile programs.

Mao said it is hoped that all parties concerned "will remain calm and exercise restraint" and engage in meaningful dialogue and address each other's legitimate concerns in a balanced manner.

"China will continue to play a constructive role in promoting the political settlement of the Peninsula issue,” she said.

(Reporting by Liz Lee; Writing by Bernard Orr; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Gerry Doyle)