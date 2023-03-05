China plans 7.2% defence spending rise this year, faster than GDP target

Yew Lun Tian
·2 min read
Airshow China in Zhuhai

By Yew Lun Tian

BEIJING (Reuters) -China will boost defence spending 7.2% this year, slightly outpacing last year's increase and faster than the government's modest economic growth forecast, as Premier Li Keqiang called for the armed forces to boost combat preparedness.

The 1.55 trillion yuan ($224 billion) in military spending in the national budget released on Sunday is closely watched by China's neighbours and in Washington as a barometer of how aggressively the country will beef up its military.

This year's hike marks the eighth consecutive single-digit increase. As in previous years, no breakdown of the spending was given, only the overall amount and the rate of increase.

The spending increase outpaces targeted economic growth of around 5%, which is slightly below last year's target as the world's second-largest economy faces domestic headwinds.

Beijing is nervous about challenges on fronts ranging from Chinese-claimed Taiwan to U.S. naval and air missions in the disputed South China Sea near Chinese-occupied islands.

China staged war games near Taiwan last August to express anger at the visit to Taipei of then-U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

In his work report to the annual session of parliament, Li said military operations, capacity building and combat preparedness should be "well-coordinated in fulfilling major tasks".

"Our armed forces, with a focus on the goals for the centenary of the People's Liberation Army in 2027, should work to carry out military operations, boost combat preparedness and enhance military capabilities," he said in the state-of-the-nation address to the largely rubber-stamp legislature.

China, with the world's largest military in terms of personnel, is busy adding a slew of new hardware, including aircraft carriers and stealth fighters.

Its development and Beijing's strategic intentions have sparked concern regionally and in Washington, especially as tensions have spiked in recent years over Taiwan.

Beijing says its military spending for defensive purposes is a comparatively low percentage of its GDP and that critics want to demonise it as a threat to world peace.

"The armed forces should intensify military training and preparedness across the board, develop new military strategic guidance, devote greater energy to training under combat conditions and make well-coordinated efforts to strengthen military work in all directions and domains," Li said.

($1 = 6.9048 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Yew Lun Tian; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by William Mallard & Simon Cameron-Moore)

Latest Stories

  • REFILE-UPDATE 1-China's defence spending increases have been 'reasonable' - parliament spokesman

    China's defence spending as a share of gross domestic product has been kept basically stable for many years, with the increases "moderate" and "reasonable", the spokesman of the country's parliament said on Saturday. "The modernisation of China's military will not pose a threat to any country," Wang Chao, spokesman for the National People's Congress, told reporters. Wang was asked at a news conference by how much China's defence budget would increase this year, and whether any increase would be larger than in previous years.

  • China's economy, government revamp in focus as parliament set to open

    China opens its annual parliamentary session on Sunday, with the National People's Congress (NPC) set to implement the biggest government shakeup in a decade as Beijing confronts a host of challenges and looks to revive its COVID-battered economy. Premier Li Keqiang will open the session at 9 a.m. (0100 GMT), reading out a government work report that is expected to include an economic growth target that could range as high as 6% in a bid to boost confidence and build on a promising post-pandemic recovery, sources involved in policy discussions said. Li and a slate of more reform-oriented economic policy officials are set to retire during the congress, making way for loyalists to President Xi Jinping, who further tightened his grip on power when he secured a precedent-breaking third-leadership term at last October's Communist Party Congress.

  • China says should advance 'peaceful reunification' with Taiwan

    Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Sunday the government should promote the peaceful development of relations with Taiwan and advance the process of China's "peaceful reunification" but also take resolute steps to oppose Taiwan independence. China, which claims democratic Taiwan as its own territory, has increased its military activity near the island over the past three years, responding to what it calls "collusion" between Taipei and Washington, Taiwan's main international backer and arms supplier.

  • Ukrainian pilot pair in Arizona to fly military simulators - US official

    In a first, two Ukrainian pilots are in Arizona to fly flight simulators and be evaluated by the U.S. military, an American defense official said Saturday, as Washington remains mute on whether it will send fighter jets or sophisticated remotely piloted drones to Kiyv. The U.S. and allies have been flooding Ukraine with weapons from Javelin missiles to HIMARS rocket launchers, but sophisticated jets and the largest armed drones have not been pledged to Ukraine by Western allies. "This event allows us to better help Ukrainian pilots become more effective pilots and better advise them on how to develop their own capabilities," the defense official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

  • Philippines says Chinese navy ship spotted near disputed island

    The Philippines said on Saturday it had spotted a Chinese navy ship and dozens of militia vessels around a contested Philippine-occupied island in the South China Sea, as territorial tensions mount in the area. The Philippine Coast Guard said 42 vessels believed to be crewed by Chinese maritime militia personnel were seen in the vicinity of Thitu island, while a Chinese navy vessel and coast guard ship were observed "slowly loitering" in the surrounding waters. The Chinese embassy in Manila did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the assertion.

  • Taiwan wary of China charm offensive ahead of presidential vote - agency

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan's government believes China is set to renew a charm offensive targeting "opinion leaders" to win hearts and minds as the island gears up for a presidential election in less than a year, a security agency said in an internal report. China, which views democratically governed Taiwan as its own, has long taken a carrot and stick approach to the island, threatening it with the prospect of military action while reaching out to those it believes are amenable to Beijing's point of view. As Taipei and Beijing gradually resume travel links halted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Taiwan security officials expect China to relaunch an influence campaign that in the past included all-expenses-paid trips to China for Taiwan politicians.

  • Income Investors Should Know That L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

    L3Harris Technologies, Inc. ( NYSE:LHX ) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is...

  • Tesla bulls and bears are duking it out and one strategist now thinks Elon Musk's car company is "boring"

    Insider's Phil Rosen breaks down how Wall Street is reacting to Elon Musk and Tesla's investor day event.

  • Bank of Canada to hold rates steady at 4.50% through this year: Reuters poll

    The Bank of Canada will keep its key interest rate on hold at 4.50% for the rest of this year, according to economists polled by Reuters, who said the bank was more likely to sound a hawkish tone on March 8 than dovish as inflation remains a worry. A slowing housing market, weak business investment and consumer spending and data showing a halt to economic growth at the end of 2022 suggest 425 basis points of BoC rate hikes over the past year are starting to take hold. With inflation heading lower, BoC Governor Tiff Macklem has said the central bank can now afford to wait and see before doing anything more but has made clear a pause is conditional on supportive incoming data.

  • 'Somebody Lose Their Shed?' Authorities Investigate After Shed Blocks Traffic

    Authorities closed a road in Snohomish, Washington, after a shed blocked both lanes of traffic on Friday, March 3.The Snohomish Country Sheriff’s office said it appeared a semi truck had lost its load. Deputies continued to investigate and the road remained closed on Friday afternoon.The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) shared video of the shed on 180th St SE to its Twitter account, writing, “Somebody lose their she-shed?” Credit: Washington State DOT via Storyful

  • Pablo Escobar's Invasive 'Cocaine Hippos' To Be Relocated To Continents Around The World

    Though researchers have suggested the drug lord's animals may be restoring the local ecosystem, they are still considered an invasive species.

  • The ex-ballerina exposing a world of shame, abuse and sexual assault

    In the early 2000s, financier Jeffrey Epstein would go looking for young girls to abuse at New York ballet classes, including at an Upper East Side studio where Alice Robb, then aged about 12 or 13, would take classes. “Young, precarious, and accustomed to following orders: young ballet dancers were the perfect victims,” she writes in her new memoir, Don’t Think, Dear, about her love affair with ballet. Epstein never approached her but one young dancer called Jane (not her real name) ended up be

  • Europe’s water and food security under threat as winter drought dries up rivers and farms

    An unprecedented winter drought across Europe has brought dramatic scenes across the continent, and warnings of threats to food, water security and even energy production.

  • Ukraine war: Russia likely trying to pressure Kyiv forces to withdraw from Bakhmut, says ISW

    The Institute for the Study of War says Russia may try to avoid a costly encirclement of the eastern city, as Euronews' Sasha Vakulina explains.View on euronews

  • U.S. court says French, Swiss groups cannot restrict 'gruyere' cheese label

    The name "gruyere" can be used to label cheeses from outside of the Gruyère region of Switzerland and France, a U.S. appeals court said on Friday, in a victory for U.S. dairy groups and others. The Richmond, Virginia-based 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) ruling that "gruyere" can legally be used to describe cheese regardless of where it was made. The USPTO rejected a bid by two groups representing cheese producers from Switzerland and France for a mark that would restrict the use of "gruyere" to cheese from Gruyère itself.

  • Maple Leafs goalie Maple Murray returns from injury against Canucks

    VANCOUVER — Matt Murray returned to the Maple Leafs net on Saturday, starting as Toronto faced off against the Canucks in Vancouver. A nagging ankle injury took the 28-year-old goaltender out of the lineup in mid January, and he has missed 17 games since leaving midway through Toronto's 5-4 win over the Florida Panthers on Jan. 17. He was also sidelined by a groin injury earlier in the season. The Leafs placed Murray on injured reserve on Feb. 9 and recalled Joseph Woll from the American Hockey

  • Orca pair devour 17 sharks in a day in South African killing spree, say marine biologists

    A notorious duo of male orcas hunting off the coast of South Africa killed 17 sharks in "one sitting," feeding on their oil-rich livers.

  • Video captures fatal crash at toll booth in Chile

    STORY: Video captured by traffic cameras at the Cuatro Vientos toll booth showed how the vehicle was destroyed after droving straight into a crash barrier.The Traffic Accident Investigation Section of the Chilean police is investigating the accident.

  • Ukraine is reinforcing Bakhmut with its elite troops as Russian forces make advances, UK defense ministry says

    Ukraine calls up reinforcements as the Russian army and Wagner Group forces make advances into Bakhmut's northern suburbs, UK intelligence says.

  • 6 reasons why the stock market is poised to see its strongest rally of 2023 over the next 2 months, according to Fundstrat

    If the stock market seasonals play out like Lee expects, the S&P 500 could rally 7% to just below 4,300 by the end of April.