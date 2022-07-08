China, Russia's ties show 'strong resilience', 'strategic resolve' - Wang Yi

BEIJING, July 8 (Reuters) - China and Russia have maintained normal exchanges and promoted cooperation in various fields and cast aside any "interference", showing the "strong resilence" and "strategic resolve" of their relations, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Thursday.

China will also support all efforts conducive to the peaceful resolution of the Ukraine crisis, Wang told Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in a meeting on the sidelines of a G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, according to a statement from the Chinese foreign ministry on Friday. (Reporting by Ryan Woo; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)