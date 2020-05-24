China Resources Gas Group Limited (HKG:1193) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that China Resources Gas Group Limited (HKG:1193) is about to go ex-dividend in just 1 days. If you purchase the stock on or after the 26th of May, you won't be eligible to receive this dividend, when it is paid on the 15th of June.

China Resources Gas Group's next dividend payment will be HK$0.72 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed HK$0.87 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, China Resources Gas Group has a trailing yield of 2.2% on the current stock price of HK$40.15. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. That's why it's good to see China Resources Gas Group paying out a modest 38% of its earnings. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Fortunately, it paid out only 38% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. For this reason, we're glad to see China Resources Gas Group's earnings per share have risen 15% per annum over the last five years. Earnings per share have been growing rapidly and the company is retaining a majority of its earnings within the business. Fast-growing businesses that are reinvesting heavily are enticing from a dividend perspective, especially since they can often increase the payout ratio later.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past ten years, China Resources Gas Group has increased its dividend at approximately 36% a year on average. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy China Resources Gas Group for the upcoming dividend? We love that China Resources Gas Group is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. These characteristics suggest the company is reinvesting in growing its business, while the conservative payout ratio also implies a reduced risk of the dividend being cut in the future. There's a lot to like about China Resources Gas Group, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

