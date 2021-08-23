China reports zero local symptomatic Covid-19 cases for first time in weeks

China reported zero local symptomatic Covid-19 infections on Monday for the first time after a month of mass testing, local lockdowns and travel restrictions to curb a weeks-long outbreak.

Nanjing, where the latest wave was first recorded, no longer required people leaving the city by rail, road or water to show their Covid-19 test results, starting on Monday.

Another coronavirus hotspot, Yangzhou, also in eastern China, allowed residents in isolated communities to leave their homes if needed, local authorities told reporters on Monday. They were still told to stay within the community, wear masks and observe social distancing.

The authorities on Monday reported 21 imported cases and 16 asymptomatic cases, all imported.

Mainland China has been battling its most serious case numbers since last year’s initial outbreak, beginning in the central city of Wuhan. Officials have said the resurgence has been fuelled by the more transmissible Delta variant.

The latest wave has swept across 17 provinces and more than 30 cities since late July, causing more than 1,200 local symptomatic cases, but new infections have been tapering off.

It started on July 20 when nine cleaners at Nanjing Lukou International Airport tested positive. A flight they had worked on, which had arrived from Moscow on July 10, had carried a passenger who had the highly transmissible Delta strain.

The new hotspots included Yangzhou, in Jiangsu province, Zhangjiajie, in Hunan province, and Wuhan and Jingmen, in Hubei province. Among them, Yangzhou recorded the most infections and has undergone a dozen rounds of citywide tests to halt the virus’ spread.

China has stuck to its zero-tolerance strategy against Covid-19, counting on mass vaccination, mass testing, stay-at-home orders and contact tracing to put a stop to transmission.

The country had administered 1.94 billion vaccine doses as of Sunday, according to the National Health Commission. More than 777 million people – about 55 per cent of the population – had been fully vaccinated as of August 12.

China’s top respiratory disease expert Zhong Nanshan said on Friday that the country could reach herd immunity by the end of the year if more than 80 per cent of the population are fully vaccinated.

He said that despite Covid-19 vaccines, including Chinese ones, being less effective six months after the first dose, herd immunity was still achievable with booster shots.

Communist Party mouthpiece People’s Daily warned in an opinion piece published on Saturday that the virus could take advantage of negligence and loopholes.

“Negligence might come from a sense of laxity in the prolonged fight against Covid-19,” it said. “The virus is like a devil that lurks in complex yet routine work and swoops in.”

The article pointed to an airport worker in Shanghai who was found to be infected this month after he removed protective equipment in a contaminated area.

“The key to emergency response is to be quick and strive to race faster than the virus,” it said, citing the swift response to the latest cases in Shanghai.

The Shanghai Municipal Health Commission said on Monday that more than 80,000 people had been tested twice since the city last week identified five Covid-19 cases linked to the airport, and no further infections had been found.

