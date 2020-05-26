China reports seven new mainland COVID-19 cases vs 11 a day earlier

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China reported 7 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the mainland as of end-May 25, up from 11 a day earlier, the National Health Commission reported.

The commission said in a statement all of the new infections were imported cases, involving travellers from overseas.

It also reported 29 new asymptomatic cases - patients who are infected but do not show symptoms - versus 40 a day earlier.

The total number of cases to date in the mainland stands at 82,992. The death toll remains unchanged at 4,634.





(Reporting by Brenda Goh and Wang Jing; Editing by Himani Sarkar)