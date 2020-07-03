China reports five new coronavirus cases in mainland on Thursday

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China on Friday reported five new coronavirus cases in the mainland for July 2, compared with three cases a day earlier, the health authority said.

Three of the new infections were imported cases, the National Health Commission said in a statement, while the capital city of Beijing reported two new cases. There were no new deaths.

China also reported four new asymptomatic patients, down from two a day earlier.

As of July 2, mainland China had a total of 83,542confirmed coronavirus cases, it said.

China's death toll from the coronavirus remained at 4,634.







(Reporting by Josh Horwitz and Wang Jing; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)