China reports 918 new COVID cases for Sept 23 vs 901 a day earlier

SHANGHAI, Sept 24 (Reuters) - China reported 918 new COVID-19 infections for Sept. 23, of which 188 were symptomatic and 730 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Saturday.

That compares with 901 new cases a day earlier – 175 symptomatic and 726 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, the same as the previous day, keeping the nation's fatalities at 5,226. As of Friday, mainland China had confirmed 249,172 cases with symptoms.

China's capital Beijing and financial hub Shanghai reported no local cases, according to local government data. (Reporting by Shanghai newsroom; Editing by William Mallard)