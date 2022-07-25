China reports 800 new COVID cases for July 24 vs 982 day earlier

COVID-19 outbreak in Shenzhen

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Mainland China reported 800 new coronavirus cases for July 24, of which 150 were symptomatic and 650 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Monday.

That compared with 982 new cases a day earlier - 129 symptomatic and 853 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were zero new deaths, keeping the nation's fatalities at 5,226.

As of Sunday, mainland China had confirmed 228,798 cases with symptoms.

China's capital Beijing reported one new local symptomatic case found in a quarantined area, compared with no local cases the previous day, the local government said.

Shanghai reported three new local symptomatic cases, the same as a day earlier, and 15 local asymptomatic case versus 21 the previous day, local government data showed.

No cases in Shanghai were reported outside quarantined areas, the same as a day before.The southern technology hub of Shenzhen reported 21 new local infections on Sunday, up from 19 a day earlier, eight of which were symptomatic.

All except five Shenzhen cases were found in quarantined areas.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Writing by Liz Lee; Editing by Kim Coghill)

