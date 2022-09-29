China reports 799 new COVID cases for Sept 28 vs 905 a day earlier

SHANGHAI, Sept 29 (Reuters) - China reported 799 new COVID-19 infections on Sept. 28, of which 170 were symptomatic and 629 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Thursday.

That compared with 905 new cases a day earlier – 194 symptomatic and 711 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, same as a day earlier, keeping the nation's fatalities at 5,226.

As of Sept. 28, mainland China had confirmed 250,293 cases with symptoms.

China's capital Beijing reported no local cases and financial hub Shanghai reported one local asymptomatic case and no symptomatic cases, according to local government data. (Reporting by Shanghai newsroom; Writing by Bernard Orr; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)