China reports 73 new coronavirus cases for Sept 14 vs 92 day earlier

BEIJING (Reuters) - China reported on Wednesday 73 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the mainland for Sept. 14, compared with 92 a day earlier, according to the National Health Commission.

Of the new infections, 50 were locally transmitted, all of which were in Fujian, the health authority said. That compares with 59 local cases a day earlier, also in the southeastern province.

China reported 16 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases, which it does not classify as confirmed infections, compared with 20 a day earlier.

No new deaths were reported.

As of Sept. 14, mainland China had recorded 95,413 confirmed cases, with the cumulative death toll unchanged at 4,636.

(Reporting by Ryan Woo and Liangping Gao; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)