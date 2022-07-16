China reports 547 new COVID cases on July 15 vs 533 a day earlier

BEIJING (Reuters) - Mainland China reported 547 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, of which 129 were symptomatic and 418 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Saturday.

That compares with 533 new cases a day earlier - 113 symptomatic and 420 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

China's capital, Beijing, reported another day of no new infections.

The financial hub of Shanghai reported 28 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases for Friday, down from 42 a day earlier, with symptomatic cases at five, compared with six the previous day, the local government said on Saturday. All the infections were in quarantined areas.

As of Friday, mainland China had confirmed 227,272 cases. China reported no new COVID deaths, leaving the death toll to 5,226.

