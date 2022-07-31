China reports 541 new COVID cases for July 30 vs 448 day earlier

·1 min read

BEIJING, July 31 (Reuters) - China reported 541 new coronavirus cases for July 30, of which 116 were symptomatic and 425 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Sunday.

That compares with 448 new cases a day earlier - 100 symptomatic and 348 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, leaving the nation's death toll at 5,226.

As of Saturday, mainland China had confirmed 229,510 cases with symptoms.

China's capital, Beijing, reported no new local cases for a sixth consecutive day, the local government said.

Shanghai reported three new local symptomatic cases, up from one case a day earlier, and three new local asymptomatic cases, versus four the previous day, local government data showed.

No cases in Shanghai were reported outside quarantined areas, the same as a day before.

The southern technology hub of Shenzhen reported three new local infections, compared with two a day earlier. (Reporting by Yew Lun Tian; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

