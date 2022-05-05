China reports 5,113 new COVID cases on May 4 vs 5,498 a day earlier

BEIJING, May 5 (Reuters) - Mainland China reported 5,113 new coronavirus cases on May 4, of which 373 were symptomatic and 4,740 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Thursday.

That compares with 5,498 new cases a day earlier, consisting of 362 symptomatic and 5,136 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were 13 new deaths, bringing the death toll to 5,141.

As of May 4, mainland China had confirmed 218,571 cases. (Reporting by Albee Zhang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)