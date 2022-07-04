China reports 460 new COVID cases for July 3 vs 473 day earlier

·1 min read

SHANGHAI, July 4 (Reuters) - Mainland China reported 460 new coronavirus cases for July 3, of which 72 were symptomatic and 388 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Monday.

That compared with 473 new cases a day earlier - 104 symptomatic and 369 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, keeping the nation's fatalities at 5,226.

As of Sunday, mainland China had confirmed 225,923 cases with symptoms.

China's capital Beijing reported no new local cases, the same with a day earlier, the local government said.

Shanghai reported two new local symptomatic cases, the same as a day earlier, and one local asymptomatic case versus none the previous day, local government data showed. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Writing by Liz Lee; Editing by Kim Coghill)

