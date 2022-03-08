China reports 325 new confirmed coronavirus cases on March 7 vs 327 a day earlier

BEIJING, March 8 (Reuters) - Mainland China reported 325 new confirmed coronavirus cases on March 7, the country's national health authority said on Tuesday, compared with 327 a day earlier.

Of the new cases, 175 were locally transmitted, the National Health Commission said, compared with 214 a day earlier.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, was 443 compared with 442 a day earlier.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll unchanged at 4,636. As of March 7, mainland China had 111,520 confirmed cases. (Reporting by Albee Zhang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Tom Hogue)