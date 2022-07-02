China reports 268 new COVID cases on July 1 vs 245 day earlier

SHANGHAI, July 2 (Reuters) - Mainland China reported 268 new COVID-19 cases for July 1, of which 72 were symptomatic and 196 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Saturday.

That compares with 245 new cases a day earlier - 37 symptomatic and 208 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, keeping the nation's death toll since the pandemic began at 5,226.

As of July 1, mainland China had confirmed 225,747 cases with symptoms.

China's capital Beijing and financial centre Shanghai both reported zero new local symptomatic or asymptomatic cases, the same as the previous day, according to data from the local governments. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)