China reports 23 new COVID-19 cases versus 19 the day before

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: Medical workers inoculate students with the vaccine against the coronavirus disease in Qingdao

BEIJING (Reuters) - China reported 23 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the mainland for June 17, up from 19 infections a day earlier, the country's health authority said on Friday.

Of the new cases, one was a local infection in southern Guangdong province, while the rest were imported cases, the National Health Commission said.

The number of new asymptomatic infections slightly rose to 25 from 24 a day earlier. China does not classify them as confirmed cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China stood at 91,534 by the end of June 17, with the death toll unchanged at 4,636.

(Reporting by Ryan Woo and Roxanne Liu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

