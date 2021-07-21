China reports 22 new COVID-19 cases in mainland on July 20, vs 65 a day earlier

People line up for nucleic acid testing following new COVID-19 cases in Ruili

BEIJING (Reuters) - China reported 22 new COVID-19 cases in the mainland on July 20 versus 65 a day earlier, the country's health authority said on Wednesday.

Of the new cases, 20 originated overseas, and two were local transmissions, the National Health Commission said in its daily bulletin. All of the local cases were in the southwestern border province of Yunnan, it added.

Another 23 asymptomatic coronavirus cases were detected on the mainland on July 20, compared to 19 a day earlier. China does not count asymptomatic infections as confirmed cases.

China's total accumulated COVID-19 cases has now reached 92,364, with deaths unchanged at 4,636.

(Reporting by Roxanne Liu, Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo)