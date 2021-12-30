China reports 207 new COVID-19 cases on Dec 29 vs 197 a day earlier

BEIJING, Dec 30 (Reuters) - China reported 207 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Dec. 29, from 197 a day earlier, its health authority said on Thursday.

Of the new infections, 156 were locally transmitted, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, compared with 152 a day earlier. Most of the new local cases were in the northwestern province of Shaanxi.

China reported 27 new asymptomatic cases, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, from 15 a day earlier.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 4,636. Mainland China had 101,890 confirmed cases as of end Dec. 29. (Reporting by Gabriel Crossley and Albee Zhang; editing by Richard Pullin)