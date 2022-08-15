China reports 2,478 new COVID cases for Aug 14 vs 2,604 a day earlier

SHANGHAI, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Mainland China reported 2,478 new coronavirus cases for Aug. 14, of which 770 were symptomatic and 1,708 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Monday.

That compared with 2,604 new cases a day earlier - 684 symptomatic and 1,920 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, keeping the nation's fatalities at 5,226.

As of Aug. 14, mainland China had confirmed 235,670 cases with symptoms.

China's capital Beijing reported zero cases, the local government data showed.

Shanghai reported one new local symptomatic case, compared with none a day earlier, and five local asymptomatic cases the same as the previous day, of which one was found outside quarantined areas, local government data showed.

The southern technology hub of Shenzhen recorded two new symptomatic infections, compared with zero cases a day before.

The holiday city of Sanya on the southern end of Hainan island, which is battling an outbreak, reported 3,305 symptomatic and 4,006 asymptomatic cases from Aug. 1 through Aug. 14.

