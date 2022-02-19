China reports 137 new coronavirus cases on Feb 18 vs 87 day earlier

SHANGHAI, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Mainland China reported 137 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Feb. 18, the country's national health authority said on Saturday, up from 87 a day earlier.

Of the new cases, 80 were locally transmitted, the National Health Commission said, compared with 40 a day earlier. These included 46 cases in the northern Chinese region of Inner Mongolia.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, was 37, compared with 45 a day earlier.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 4,636. As of Feb. 18, mainland China had confirmed 107,512 cases. (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by William Mallard)