China reports 12 new coronavirus cases versus four a day earlier

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China reported 12 new coronavirus cases for April 30, up from four a day earlier, data from the country's health authority showed on Friday.

Six of the cases were imported, the National Health Commission (NHC) said, up from four a day earlier. Of the domestic transmission cases, five were in the northeastern province of Heilongjiang and one in the northern region of Inner Mongolia.

China reported no domestic transmission cases a day earlier.

The NHC also reported 25 new asymptomatic cases for April 30, down from 33 a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country has reached 82,874. With no new deaths on Thursday, the toll remained at 4,633.





(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kim Coghill)