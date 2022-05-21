China reports 1,211 new coronavirus cases on May 20 vs 1,183 a day earlier

BEIJING, May 21 (Reuters) - Mainland China reported 1,211 new coronavirus cases on May 20, of which 201 were symptomatic and 1,010 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Saturday.

That compares with 1,183 new cases a day earlier, consisting of 193 symptomatic and 990 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There was one new death, bringing the death toll to 5,219. As of May 20, mainland China had confirmed 222,976 cases.

