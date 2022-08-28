China 'ready to defeat any provocation' as two US Navy ships sail through Taiwan Strait

·1 min read

China says it is "ready to defeat any provocation" as two US Navy warships sail through international waters in the Taiwan Strait.

It comes just weeks after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the region - the highest-ranking elected US official to visit in more than 25 years.

The narrow strait has been a source of military tension since the defeated Republic of China government fled to Taiwan in 1949 after losing a civil war with the communists.

Mrs Pelosi's visit angered China, which regards Taiwan as a renegade province to be annexed by force if necessary.

The US Navy said the cruisers Chancellorsville and Antietam had "transited through a corridor in the strait that is beyond the territorial sea of any coastal state".

Read more:
Could China and the US go to war?

The operation demonstrates the US commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific, and the US military flies, sails and operates anywhere international law allows, the navy added.

Nations including the UK and Canada have been among the other nations to send ships through the Taiwan Strait in recent years.

China's military said it was monitoring the US naval movements, ready to "defeat any provocation".

Taiwan's defence ministry said the two US ships were sailing in a southerly direction and that its forces were observing, but that "the situation was as normal".

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Sept. 11 victims not entitled to seize Afghan central bank assets -U.S. judge

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -A U.S. judge on Friday recommended that victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks not be allowed to seize billions of dollars of assets belonging to Afghanistan's central bank to satisfy court judgments they obtained against the Taliban. U.S. Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn in Manhattan said Da Afghanistan Bank was immune from jurisdiction, and that allowing the seizures would effectively acknowledge the Islamist militant group as the Afghan government, something only the U.S. president can do.

  • HMS Prince of Wales given colourful send-off sailing past music festival

    The departure of the 65,000-tonne warship from Portsmouth Naval Base in Hampshire was had been delayed because of a technical issue.

  • Pakistan to Dodge Short-Term Default as Political Turmoil Grows

    (Bloomberg) -- Pakistan is poised to evade a near-term default amid expectations the International Monetary Fund will resume its $6 billion bailout program, but a rally in the nation’s assets may fizzle out amid escalating political tensions.Most Read from BloombergPowell’s 8-Minute Speech Erases $78 Billion From Richest AmericansTrump’s Stash at Mar-a-Lago Included Highly Classified DocumentsTop Central Bankers Deliver Hawkish Message at Jackson HoleFed Can’t Fix Fiscal-Driven Inflation: Jackso

  • Liz Truss plans charm offensive to ease US fears over Northern Ireland Protocol

    Liz Truss will launch a charm offensive to ease American concerns about her policy on the Northern Ireland Protocol if she becomes prime minister, The Telegraph can disclose.

  • Backlash from Sunak camp over reports Truss is considering 5% VAT cut

    A source from the ex-chancellor’s campaign said slashing VAT by 5% across the board would cost north of £30 billion per year.

  • Priti Patel set to be exiled to the back benches as Liz Truss plots cull of big beasts

    Priti Patel is set to be the most high-profile casualty in a cull of Tory “big beasts” from the Cabinet if Liz Truss becomes prime minister.

  • UPDATE 4-U.S. warships transit Taiwan Strait, first since Pelosi visit

    Two U.S. Navy warships sailed through international waters in the Taiwan Strait on Sunday, the first such operation since a visit to Taiwan by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi enraged China which regards the island as its territory. The U.S. Navy, confirming a Reuters report, said cruisers Chancellorsville and Antietam were carrying out the ongoing operation. Such operations usually take eight to 12 hours to complete and are closely monitored by China's military.

  • The moment Rishi Sunak’s team knew his leadership dream was over

    It was when Rishi Sunak mentioned California for the third time in less than 10 minutes that his campaign team realised it was all over.

  • Biden mocks Trump's claims that he declassified documents found at Mar-a-Lago: 'C'mon'

    "I just want you to know I've declassified everything in the world. I'm President, I can do it — C'mon," Biden said in response to Trump's claims.

  • Germany rethinks gas surcharge after backlash over profits

    The German government is considering backtracking on plans for consumers to pay a surcharge on natural gas amid mounting criticism that the money could flow to highly profitable energy companies, officials said Friday. The surcharge of 2.4 euro cents per kilowatt hour was announced two weeks ago and could cost the average household several hundred euros (dollars) a year. Energy companies that previously relied on Russian gas are now scrambling to find alternative supplies, often having to pay considerably more due to sharply increased global prices while not being able to pass on all the difference to their customers due to fixed-price contracts.

  • Slovakia's neighbours to patrol its skies, freeing MiG jets for Ukraine

    Slovakia signed a deal on Saturday under which fellow NATO states the Czech Republic and Poland will police its skies as Bratislava withdraws its Soviet-made MiG-29s from service, potentially freeing up the old jets to send to Ukraine. Slovakia has said it is ready to send the 11 MiG fighters to Ukraine, whose military has long relied on Soviet-era equipment and which has appealed for more supplies from NATO nations to boost its ability to battle invading Russian forces. Slovak Defence Minister Jaroslav told reporters at an air show on Saturday that Bratislava remained ready to send the planes to neighbouring Ukraine but no deal had yet been reached.

  • 'Why Do You Have a Squirrel?' Boy Arrives Home With Unexpected Find

    A mom and dad were left bemused as their son gleefully showed off a squirrel he had picked up on their property in Princeton, Iowa.Video shot by father Ben Palmer and posted on TikTok by mother Nicole Palmer shows their son, Pierce, holding a live squirrel in his left hand as his father asks him: “Why do you have a squirrel?”“Because I found it,” replies Pierce, who says he picked the rodent up after it had fallen. “He catches frogs and toads all the time,” Nicole told Storyful.Nicole told Storyful that Pierce “catches frogs and toads all the time,” but in comments on TikTok said “new house rules have been set regarding wild animals” after this incident. Credit: Nicole Palmer via Storyful

  • US intelligence chief says documents recovered from Mar-a-Lago are under damage assessment: report

    Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said there will be "a classification review of relevant materials, including those recovered during the search."

  • Canada's rugby women whip Wales 31-3 in exhibition match on home soil

    HALIFAX — Canada’s senior women’s 15s marked their final warm-up test match on home soil before the Rugby World Cup with a 31-3 win over Wales at the Wanderers Grounds on Saturday. Tries from Paige Farries (2), Fabiola Forteza, Maddy Grant and Justine Pelletier — as well as a string of successful conversions from a combination of Brianna Miller and captain Sophie de Goede — were enough to seal the victory. “I think the girls reacted well,” said Canada’s senior women’s 15s head coach Kevin Rouet

  • Women's professional hockey growing in North America, but in parallel universes

    Women's professional hockey is expanding in North America, but remains divided. The Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association (PWHPA) possessing the bulk of player star power in Canada and the United States has a league in development with Billie Jean King and Mark Walter, co-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, as potential backers. The Premier Hockey Federation increasing salaries and teams in North America in its eighth season, and recruiting recognizable names in Canadian hockey into man

  • Mike Babcock resigns as coach of University of Saskatchewan hockey team

    SASKATOON — Former Toronto Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock has resigned as coach of the University of Saskatchewan's men's hockey team after just one season at the helm. The Saskatchewan Huskies announced Thursday that Brandin Cote, who served as an associate coach under Babcock last year, has been named team's new interim head coach. Babcock joined the Huskies on a full-time volunteer basis in February of 2021 after spending 17 seasons in the NHL, including guiding the Detroit Red Wings to the S

  • Teen makes 2 holes-in-one at Canmore golf tournament

    Walking up to the 12th tee at the Canmore Golf & Curling Club on Sunday, Adele Sanford, 14, just wanted to get her ball on the green. It was her first time playing in the club's annual two-day junior championship tournament, and she was the last in her group to tee off. Her peers had either landed on the green or just off of it, and she wanted to keep up with them. "I double checked my line a couple times, and I hit the ball," she said in an interview on the Calgary Eyeopener. "When it was in th

  • Whitecaps' playoff drive hits big pothole in 3-0 loss to Nashville

    VANCOUVER — Losing 3-0 to Nashville SC was bad, but it was how the Vancouver Whitecaps lost that caused head coach Vanni Sartini’s blood to boil. Sartini called the defeat unacceptable. He said his team stopped playing after conceding the first goal and they owed the Whitecaps fans an apology. The loss, with six games remaining, makes the Whitecaps goal of earning a Major League Soccer playoff berth even more of an uphill climb. “It’s a shame what we did today in a game that is so important for

  • Sask. Roughriders return to profitability after shortened season

    The Saskatchewan Roughriders are celebrating a return to profitability after two years struggling with the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. Like all CFL teams, the Riders are working to bounce back after COVID-19 triggered the cancellation of the 2020 season and the shortening of the 2021 schedule. At Tuesday's annual general meeting, the team announced a $3.9-million net profit for the 2021-22 year. That's a big improvement over an $8.4-million loss the year before, but still leaves the team $

  • South Korea's An and Choi share lead at CP Women's Open as Canada's Henderson fades

    OTTAWA — Two former teammates are tied atop the leaderboard at the CP Women's Open, vying for their first wins on the LPGA Tour. South Korea's Hye-Jin Choi and Narin An are tied at 16-under overall after three rounds at the Canadian women's golf championship. They played together last month at the Dow Great Lakes Invitational and have known each other for more than five years after playing against each other in Asia. "It was only about a month ago that we played on the same team and played well,