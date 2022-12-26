China races to vaccinate elderly, but many are reluctant

·5 min read

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese authorities are going door to door and paying people older than 60 to get vaccinated against COVID-19. But even as cases surge, 64-year-old Li Liansheng said his friends are alarmed by stories of fevers, blood clots and other side effects.

“When people hear about such incidents, they may not be willing to take the vaccines,” said Li, who had been vaccinated before he caught COVID-19. A few days after his 10-day bout with the virus, Li is nursing a sore throat and cough. He said it was like a “normal cold” with a mild fever.

China has joined other countries in treating cases instead of trying to stamp out virus transmission by dropping or easing rules on testing, quarantines and movement as it tries to reverse an economic slump. But the shift has flooded hospitals with feverish, wheezing patients.

The National Health Commission announced a campaign Nov. 29 to raise the vaccination rate among older Chinese, which health experts say is crucial to avoiding a health care crisis. It's also the biggest hurdle before the ruling Communist Party can lift the last of the world’s most stringent antivirus restrictions.

China kept case numbers low for two years with a “zero-COVID” strategy that isolated cities and confined millions of people to their homes. Now, as it backs off that approach, it is facing the widespread outbreaks that other countries have already gone through.

The health commission has recorded only six COVID-19 fatalities this month, bringing the country’s official toll to 5,241. That is despite multiple reports by families of relatives dying.

China only counts deaths from pneumonia or respiratory failure in its official COVID-19 toll, a health official said last week. That unusually narrow definition excludes many deaths other countries would attribute to COVID-19.

Experts have forecast 1 to 2 million deaths in China through the end of 2023.

Li, who was exercising at the leafy grounds of central Beijing’s Temple of Heaven, said he is considering getting a second booster due to the publicity campaign: “As long as we know the vaccine won’t cause big side effects, we should take it.”

Neighborhood committees that form the lowest level of government have been ordered to find everyone 65 and older and keep track of their health. They are doing what state media call the “ideological work” of lobbying residents to persuade elderly relatives to get vaccinated.

In Beijing, the Chinese capital, the Liulidun neighborhood is promising people over 60 up to 500 yuan ($70) to get a two-dose vaccination course and one booster.

The National Health Commission announced Dec. 23 the number of people being vaccinated daily had more than doubled to 3.5 million nationwide. But that still is a small fraction of the tens of millions of shots that were being administered every day in early 2021.

Older people are put off by potential side effects of Chinese-made vaccines, for which the government hasn't announced results of testing on people in their 60s and older.

Li said a 55-year-old friend suffered fevers and blood clots after being vaccinated. He said they can’t be sure the shot was to blame, but his friend is reluctant to get another.

“It’s also said the virus keeps mutating,” Li said. “How do we know if the vaccines we take are useful?”

Some are reluctant because they have diabetes, heart problems and other health complications, despite warnings from experts that it is even more urgent for them to be vaccinated because the risks of COVID-19 are more serious than potential vaccine side effects in almost everyone.

A 76-year-old man taking his daily walk around the Temple of Heaven with the aid of a stick said he wants to be vaccinated but has diabetes and high blood pressure. The man, who would give only his surname, Fu, said he wears masks and tries to avoid crowds.

Older people also felt little urgency because low case numbers before the latest surge meant few faced risk of infection. That earlier lack of infections, however, left China with few people who have developed antibodies against the virus.

“Now, the families and relatives of the elderly people should make it clear to them that an infection can cause serious illness and even death,” said Jiang Shibo of the Fudan University medical school in Shanghai.

More than 90% of people in China have been vaccinated but only about two-thirds of those over 80, according to the National Health Commission. According to its 2020 census, China has 191 million people aged 65 and over — a group that, on its own, would be the eighth most populous country, ahead of Bangladesh.

“Coverage rates for people aged over 80 still need to be improved,” the Shanghai news outlet The Paper said. “The elderly are at high risk.”

Du Ming's son arranged to have the 100-year-old vaccinated, according to his caretaker, Li Zhuqing, who was pushing a face-mask-clad Du through a park in a wheelchair. Li agreed with that approach because none of the family members have been infected, which means they'd be more likely to bring the disease home to Du if they were exposed.

Health officials declined requests by reporters to visit vaccination centers. Two who briefly entered centers were ordered to leave when employees found out who they were.

___

AP researcher Yu Bing and video producers Olivia Zhang and Wayne Zhang contributed.

Joe Mcdonald, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • 'The ICU is full': medical staff on frontline of China's COVID fight say hospitals are 'overwhelmed'

    In more than three decades of emergency medicine, Beijing-based doctor Howard Bernstein said, he has never seen anything like this. Patients are arriving at his hospital in ever-increasing numbers; almost all are elderly and many are very unwell with COVID and pneumonia symptoms, he said. Bernstein's account reflects similar testimony from medical staff across China who are scrambling to cope after China's abrupt U-turn on its previously strict COVID policies this month was followed by a nationwide wave of infections.

  • COVID's confusing calendar grants Canada's relay champs immediate opportunity to repeat

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. Raise your hand if the past few years have warped your sense of timing. Yes, my hand is up. In my brain, the Tokyo Olympics took place this past summer (it was actually summer 2021), and the Beijing Olympics feel like they happened a decade ago (that was this year… come on, man). Should we blame the pandemic? Of course we should. If you're keeping track, w

  • Tagovailoa throws 3 picks, Packers defeat Dolphins 26-20

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Green Bay's defense intercepted Tua Tagovailoa three times in the fourth quarter to help the Packers come from behind to defeat the Miami Dolphins 26-20 and keep their playoff hopes alive. Aaron Rodgers threw for 238 yards and a touchdown and had one interception for the Packers (7-8), who have won their last three games after starting the season 4-8. Miami (8-7) lost its fourth straight game and must win its final two to make the postseason. The Dolphins trailed by si

  • Foegele snaps tie, McDavid scores again as Oilers top Stars

    DALLAS (AP) — Warren Foegele broke a tie with 8:14 left and the Edmonton Oilers scored three times in the third period to beat the Dallas Stars 6-3 on Wednesday night. Mattias Janmark had two goals and an assist as the Oilers snapped a three-game losing streak. Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid also scored for Edmonton against the Central Division leaders. McDavid scored on the rush on his only shot on goal to make it 5-3 with 3:43 remaining. He leads the NHL with 29 goals and 6

  • At 32, Broncos tailback Latavius Murray still running strong

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The game ball presented to Latavius Murray in the locker room after a Broncos win last weekend meant a great deal. In part, because the veteran running back can’t really recall receiving that sort of recognition. And also in part, because the reward gave him a chance to reflect for a moment. Three months ago, the 32-year-old Murray was at home thinking his career may be done. He even started coaching at a local high school, an assignment that lasted all of one day before

  • Mayfield, Akers lead Rams' 51-14 blowout of Broncos

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Bobby Wagner and Russell Wilson got back together Sunday, near the end of their first season apart following a decade together. Wagner and his Los Angeles Rams were the only ones who enjoyed the holiday reunion. Wagner first intercepted a pass by his longtime Seahawks teammate, setting up the Rams' second touchdown drive in their 31-point first half. Wagner also sacked the Broncos quarterback right before halftime, settling a long-standing bet between these good friends.

  • Lions get run over, miss chance to grab playoff spot

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Detroit Lions had every reason to be confident when they arrived at Bank of America Stadium. Their offence was on roll and their defensive issues — particularly stopping the run — appeared to have been resolved. They’d won six of seven games, vaulting into contention for a wild-card berth. That’s what made Saturday’s 37-23 loss to Carolina all the more inexplicable. The Lions allowed the Panthers to pile up a franchise-record 570 yards — including 320 on the ground. D'

  • Back-to-back losses leave Commanders in QB quandary

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Back-to-back losses haven't knocked Washington out of playoff position just yet. The question is which quarterback coach Ron Rivera will turn to to get the Commanders into the postseason. Taylor Heinicke was replaced by Carson Wentz after two turnovers in the fourth quarter and the Commanders lost 37-20 to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, putting the question about the starting quarterback in doubt heading into the most important part of the season. “I’ll make a deci

  • Cardinals' McSorley falls short in NFL starting debut

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trace McSorley had the unenviable task of facing Tom Brady in his first NFL start. Arizona's young quarterback, like so many before him, could not match one of the best to ever play the game. Unable to lead the Cardinals to a score in overtime, McSorley watched from the sideline as Ryan Succup kicked a 40-yard field goal to give the Buccaneers a 19-16 victory Sunday night. “Losing the game is what's going to sting the most in a game we had opportunities to win,” McSorley s

  • Nets' Irving out against Warriors with right calf tightness

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving missed the Brooklyn Nets' game against Golden State on Wednesday because of right calf tightness. Coach Jacque Vaughn said after Irving arrived at the arena, he did some shooting and then reported his tightness. The Nets initially listed their point guard as questionable but then scratched him shortly after. Irving averaged 27.4 points in his last 10 games, including 38 in a victory over Detroit on Sunday. He has missed just one game since returning from an eight-gam

  • Canada's breakout sports stars of 2022 to keep an eye out for in the future

    As 2023 approaches, a look back at some of the success stories in Canadian sports warrants recognition for the exciting new stars of the future. The Canadian Press dives into Canada’s breakout stars of 2022 to keep an eye out for in the years to come. SUMMER MCINTOSH, SWIMMING The Toronto native wasn’t an unknown entering 2022, but McIntosh brightened her star on just about every stage she could. After an Olympic showing that saw her finish fourth in two events last year, the 16-year-old picked

  • Andersson's OT goal gives Flames 3-2 win over Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Rasmus Andersson scored 2:24 into overtime and the Calgary Flames beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 on Friday night. Andersson beat Lukas Dostal with a wrist shot from the right circle to extend Calgary’s point streak to four games, with three wins in that stretch. Michael Stone and Brett Ritchie also scored, and Jacob Markstrom made 21 saves as the Flames wrapped up a successful four-game California road trip. Mason McTavish and Jakob Silfverberg had power-play goals — the sixth

  • AP sources: Cubs, LHP Drew Smyly agree to 2-year contract

    CHICAGO (AP) — Drew Smyly is staying with the Chicago Cubs, agreeing to a $19 million, two-year contract. Two people familiar with the negotiations confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on Friday on condition of anonymity because the contract was pending a successful physical. Smyly has an opt out after the 2023 season. The left-hander will make $8 million next year and $8.5 million in 2024. There is a $10 million mutual option for 2025 with a $2.5 million buyout. The 33-year-old Smyly went

  • Texans snap 9-game skid by beating Titans 19-14

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Houston Texans have been fighting, scrapping and clawing, only to come up short too many times this season. Not this time — not even after having to wait an extra hour to kick off. Davis Mills threw a six-yard touchdown pass to Brandin Cooks with 2:52 left, and the Texans snapped a nine-game skid by beating the sliding Tennessee Titans 19-14 Saturday in a game delayed because of power issues. “We needed this one,” first-year Houston coach Lovie Smith said. “We had a (

  • Playoff hopes for Packers, Dolphins on diverging paths

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Packers, beneficiaries of results from Christmas Eve games, did their part by beating the Dolphins 26-20 on Sunday. Green Bay (7-8) overcame a 10-point second-quarter deficit, intercepted Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa three times and scored 16 unanswered points to close the gap on the final NFC wild-card berth. Green Bay still needs additional help to overtake Washington (7-7-1), but finished December with three consecutive wins. "I don’t think we’ve struggle

  • Cardinals' McSorley falls short in NFL starting debut

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trace McSorley had the unenviable task of facing Tom Brady in his first NFL start. Arizona's young quarterback, like so many before him, could not match one of the best to ever play the game. Unable to lead the Cardinals to a score in overtime, McSorley watched from the sideline as Ryan Succup kicked a 40-yard field goal to give the Buccaneers a 19-16 victory Sunday night. “Losing the game is what's going to sting the most in a game we had opportunities to win,” McSorley s

  • Late, critical mistake costs Patriots for 2nd straight week

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — For the second straight week, the fate of the New England Patriots was sealed on a late-game mistake. Entering a crucial three-game stretch with little margin for error, the Patriots saw their playoff hopes pushed further in the wrong direction when Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled the ball at the worst possible moment, essentially sealing a 22-18 defeat to Cincinnati. One of the team’s top performers this season, Stevenson lost the ball with New England trailing by four and

  • Chiefs dump Seahawks 24-10, stay tied for AFC's best record

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score, Kansas City shut down Geno Smith and Seattle's slumping offense and the Chiefs rolled to a 24-10 victory over the Seahawks on Saturday. Travis Kelce had six catches for 113 yards, and Kadarius Toney and Jerick McKinnon had touchdown catches as the AFC West champion Chiefs (12-3) remained tied with Buffalo for the conference's best record with two games to go. The Chiefs stopped the Seahawks (7-8) twice on fou

  • Vejmelka sharp in Coyotes' 2-1 shootout win over Kings

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Karel Vejmelka had 26 saves and stopped all three shots in a shootout in the Arizona Coyotes' 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Friday night. Arizona’s Nick Schmaltz scored on a power play in the first period. Alex Iafallo evened it on the man advantage in the second, leaving the Coyotes tied heading into the third period for the fifth straight game. Nick Bjugstad scored on Arizona's second shot in the shootout after Vejmelk stopped Gabriel Vilardi. Arizona's Clayton

  • Mark Messier recounts transformative experience with magic mushrooms: 'The light bulb came on for me'

    On a recent podcast appearance, the NHL legend discussed the impact psilocybin mushrooms had on his life.