China Pushes Emergency Use Of COVID Vaccine Despite Concerns

BEIJING: After the first shot, he had no reaction. But Kan Chai felt woozy following the second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine approved for emergency use in China.

When I was driving on the road, I suddenly felt a bit dizzy, as if I was driving drunk,” the popular writer and columnist recounted on a webinar earlier this month. So I specially found a place to stop the car, rest a bit and then I felt better.

His is a rare account from the hundreds of thousands of people who have been given Chinese vaccines, before final regulatory approval for general use. It’s an unusual move that raises ethical and safety questions, as companies and governments worldwide race to develop a vaccine that will stop the spread of the new coronavirus.

Chinese companies earlier drew attention for giving the vaccine to their top executives and leading researchers before human trials to test their safety and efficacy had even begun. In recent months, they have injected a far larger number under an emergency use designation approved in June, and that number appears poised to rise.

A Chinese health official said Friday that China, which has largely eradicated the disease, needs to take steps to prevent it from coming back. But one outside expert questioned the need for emergency use when the virus is no longer spreading in the country where it was first detected.

It’s unclear exactly who and how many people have been injected so far, but Chinese vaccine makes have offered some clues. State-owned Sinopharm subsidiary CNBG has given the vaccine to 350,000 people outside its clinical trials, which have about 40,000 people enrolled, a top CNBG executive said recently.

Another company, SinoVac, has injected 90% of its employees and family members, or about 3,000 people, most under the emergency-use provision, CEO Yin Weidong said. It has also provided tens of thousands of rounds of its CoronaVac to the Beijing city government.

Another candidate being jointly developed by the military and Cansino, a biopharmaceutical company, has been approved for emergency use in military personnel.

The first people to have priority in emergency use are the vaccine researchers and the vaccine manufacturers because when the pandemic comes, if these people are infected then theres no way to produce the vaccine, Yin said.

Now, large Chinese firms including telecom giant Huawei and broadcaster Phoenix TV have announced theyre working with Sinopharm to get the vaccine for their employees.

Several people who say they work in front-line organizations have said on social media that their workplaces have offered vaccinations for about 1,000 yuan ($150). They declined to comment, saying they would need permission from their organization.

In an established but limited practice, experimental medications have been approved historically for use when they are still in the third and last phase of human trials. Chinese companies have four vaccines in phase 3 two from Sinopharm and one each from SinoVac and Cansino.

The Chinese government referenced the World Health Organization’s emergency-use principles to create its own through a strict process, National Health Commission official Zheng Zhongwei said at a news conference Friday.

He said there have been no serious side effects in the clinical trials.

Weve made it very clear that the COVID-19 vaccine we put into emergency use are safe, Zheng said. Their safety can be ensured but their efficacy is yet to be determined.

Under the emergency rule, high-risk personnel such as medical and customs workers and those who have to work overseas are given priority access, he said. He declined to provide exact numbers.

In China’s case, the pressure in preventing imported infections and domestic resurgence is still huge, Zheng said.

But Diego Silva, a lecturer in Bioethics at the University of Sydneym, said that giving vaccines to hundreds of thousands outside of clinical trials doesnt have scientific merit in China, where there are currently very few locally transmitted cases, and incoming arrivals are quarantined centrally.

If its in the U.S. where the virus is still raging thats a bit different, but in a country like China it doesnt seem to make sense to me, he said. Because theres not enough of the virus in China locally to deduce anything, youre introducing a whole host of others factors by injecting people outside of trials.

