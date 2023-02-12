China prepares to shoot down unknown flying object near coast

Louise Watt
·2 min read
Officials said the unknown object was seen over waters near the coastal city of Rizhao - iStockphoto
Officials said the unknown object was seen over waters near the coastal city of Rizhao - iStockphoto

China has said it is preparing to shoot down an unidentified flying object near its coast after the US shot down another balloon over Canadian airspace.

On Sunday, maritime authorities in Shandong province, eastern China, made the announcement – reported by state media – in a warning to fishermen.

They said an unknown object was flying over waters near the coastal city of Rizhao and they were preparing to shoot it down, asking fishing boats to “assist in taking photos to collect evidence” if the unidentified object fell into nearby waters.

Beijing has yet to make any official comment on the alleged airspace violation.

The announcement on Sunday followed the shooting down of three objects above the US and Canada in seven days. On Feb 4, the US shot down what it said was a large Chinese spy balloon.

China said it was a weather balloon that had blown off course and criticised Washington for “an obvious over-reaction”. The incident further raised tensions between the world’s two biggest economies.

On Friday, the US shot down an unknown object, about the size of a small car, in the skies over Alaska, saying it posed a threat to civilian flights, with another object shot down on Saturday after it “violated” Canadian airspace.

Chuck Schumer, the senate majority leader, said on Sunday the US believed the two most recent objects were also balloons, but smaller than the first.

Washington also added five Chinese companies and a research institute connected to Beijing’s suspected spying balloon programme to an export blacklist.

On Saturday, Justin Trudeau, the Canadian prime minister, said an American fighter jet had shot down an unidentified object flying high over Canada’s remote Yukon territory, around 100 miles from the US border, on his orders.

Anita Anand, Canada’s defence minister, refused to speculate on whether the object had come from China. “We are continuing to do the analysis on the object and we will make sure that analysis is thorough,” she told a press conference in Ottawa.

The developments have raised many questions, including where the objects are coming from and why so many have recently appeared.

An unnamed American official told The Washington Post that analysts have started looking at more unfiltered information from radars and sensors following the incursions.

The official said it was unclear whether that was why so many objects had recently surfaced, or whether they were part of a more deliberate action by an unknown country or adversary.

After the news broke that China was preparing to shoot down an object, Hu Xijin, a wn nationalist commentator in China, wrote on Twitter: “This year can be called the year of UFO. It’s so mysterious.”

Latest Stories

  • China Spots Unidentified Object Flying Near Port City: Paper

    (Bloomberg) -- China is getting ready to take down an unidentified object spotted flying over waters near the port city of Qingdao, The Paper reported.Most Read from BloombergObject Shot Down Over Canada in Escalating Aerial DramaChina Spots Unidentified Object Flying Near Port City: PaperJapan Says Chinese Navy Ship Entered Its Waters Early SundayBlackRock, Pimco Push Back Against Bets Inflation Cooling FastUS Recovery of Object Downed Over Alaska Faces Arctic ConditionsAn employee at the marin

  • Fact check: False claim Rep. Lauren Boebert said Chinese balloon's altitude of 60,000 feet was a mile

    Boebert has made several public comments criticizing Biden's response to the Chinese balloon, but none include the bungled math in this claim.

  • 'I Tore 'Em To Pieces': Marjorie Taylor Greene Reportedly Erupts At Balloon Briefing

    "I chewed them out," Greene boasted to The Hill about what another lawmaker described as an "irrational," profanity-laced tirade.

  • 7 amusing cartoons about China's spy balloon

    Artists take on the Air Force, TikTok, and more

  • Ukraine claims its first kill of Russia's 'Terminator' armored vehicle, believed to be one of Putin's most advanced weapon systems

    Ukraine's governor of the Luhansk region shared images that appeared to show a "Terminator" armored vehicle destroyed after a direct hit.

  • Russia Suffering Highest Daily Casualty Rate Since First Week Of Ukraine War, Says UK

    A lack of trained personnel and resources is to blame.

  • NORAD shoots down 'unidentified object' over Yukon

    The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) has shot down an unidentified object in Canadian airspace, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Saturday. "I ordered the take down of an unidentified object that violated Canadian airspace. [NORAD] shot down the object over the Yukon. Canadian and U.S. aircraft were scrambled, and a U.S. F-22 successfully fired at the object," Trudeau said in a statement on Twitter. "I spoke with President Biden this afternoon. Canadian Forces will now recove

  • American journalist accuses US Navy of Nord Stream pipeline attack

    Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Seymour Hersh alleges that US Navy divers laid the bombs that destroyed the Nord Stream pipeline under the Baltic Sea last September, cutting Russian gas supplies to Europe. The Pentagon has denied the claim but Moscow, which Western countries suspect of involvement, says it should be taken seriously. According to a blog written by Hersh on the site Substack, American navy divers planted remotely triggered explosives that wrecked three of the four pipelines buil

  • US jet shoots down unknown object flying off Alaska coast

    A U.S. military fighter jet shot down an unknown object flying off the remote northern coast of Alaska on Friday on orders from President Joe Biden, White House officials said. White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the object was downed because it was flying at about 40,000 feet (13,000 meters) and posed a “reasonable threat” to the safety of civilian flights, not because of any knowledge that it was engaged in surveillance. Asked about the object's downing, Biden on Friday said only that “It was a success.”

  • Opinion: House Republicans launched their big investigations this week. Guess how that went

    Jim Jordan, James Comer and others in Kevin McCarthy's caucus in Congress waxed wacky about Hunter Biden's laptop, FBI 'weaponization' and more to little avail.

  • Panel scolds Wisconsin justice for remarks in Trump case

    A judicial oversight commission has dismissed a complaint against a liberal-leaning Wisconsin Supreme Court justice who accused an attorney for former President Donald Trump of making racist contentions and trying to protect his “king” in a case challenging the 2020 election results in the battleground state. Judicial complaints are confidential under Wisconsin law but Justice Jill Karofsky released documents to The Associated Press on Saturday that show a retired attorney in Maryland filed one against her with the Wisconsin Judicial Commission two years ago. The commission decided in November 2022 not to discipline her but warned her to remain neutral and avoid making sarcastic remarks from the bench.

  • Ukraine war latest: Russia ‘struggling’ to launch large-scale offensive

    Ukrainian officials say that Moscow is struggling to launch its much-anticipated large-scale offensive in the east.

  • Jake Tapper Shreds Rick Scott’s ‘Word Salad’ Attack on Him

    CNNJake Tapper on Friday fired back at Sen. Rick Scott’s recent “nonsensical” invocation of comments the CNN anchor made years ago, blasting the GOP lawmaker’s “word salad” as “very strange” and “incomprehensible.”During a CNN interview on Thursday morning, Scott attempted to defend his long-debunked claim that Democrats and President Joe Biden actually “cut $280 billion out of Medicare.” Scott’s revival of this falsehood came after Biden warned that “some” Republicans were looking to sunset Soc

  • Florida GOP Sen. Rick Scott on his relationship with Mitch McConnell after a failed challenge to lead Senate Republicans: 'Well, he just kicked me off a committee. So that was pretty petty.'

    "There were others who wanted it. ... No particular reprisal in mind, no animus toward Rick Scott at all," McConnell told Fox News of Scott's removal.

  • Incoming Toronto mayor has large mandate, opportunity for new directions after Tory

    TORONTO — The surprise resignation of Toronto Mayor John Tory has put the city's future in flux while presenting an opportunity to move matters of pressing public interest in a new direction, political observers said Saturday as they processed the abrupt departure. The mayor who presided over two relatively scandal-free terms at City Hall and had recently been elected for a third lobbed a political bombshell on Friday when he announced he'd be stepping down after having an affair with a former m

  • Republican-led legislature in Missouri rejected ban on children carrying guns in public without supervision

    Republican-led House voted down a proposal to stop minors from carrying guns in public in a state that has some of the weakest gun laws in the US.

  • America won’t defend Europe, so Britain has to

    The British military is in trouble. Running low on ammunition and no longer, according to an unnamed U.S. general officer, a “tier one force”, the Government may not even provide a much-needed boost in defence spending.

  • Trump team turns over items marked classified to DOJ, sources say

    Former President Donald Trump's legal team turned over a folder with classification markings found last month at his Mar-a-Lago resort to federal agents, multiple sources familiar with the matter tell ABC News. It is unclear what type of classification markings the folder had or what material had previously been inside. In addition to the folder, one document with classification markings was also turned over to investigators, the sources said.

  • Second World War bomb unexpectedly explodes in Norfolk

    A Second World War bomb has unexpectedly exploded in Norfolk. Emergency services and agencies declared a major incident following the discovery of the large, unexploded device at a river crossing in Great Yarmouth on Tuesday and had been working to disarm it. Officers had said there was a risk of an unintended detonation.

  • Trump Offers Deal to Provide DNA in Rape-Accuser’s Suit

    (Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump has offered to provide a DNA sample to E. Jean Carroll, the woman suing him for allegedly raping her in the 1990s, if she turns over pages he says are missing from a forensic report on the dress she claims she wore that day. Most Read from BloombergObject Shot Down Over Canada in Escalating Aerial DramaChina Spots Unidentified Object Flying Near Port City: PaperJapan Says Chinese Navy Ship Entered Its Waters Early SundayBlackRock, Pimco Push Back Agai