China plane crash: Airliner with 133 people on board goes down in Guangxi province

A China Eastern Airlines plane with 133 people on board has crashed in the Chinese province of Guangxi causing a fire on the mountainside, state media has reported.

Broadcaster CCTV said the accident occurred near the city of Wuzhou in Teng county.

It said rescuers have been dispatched and there was no immediate word on the number of dead and injured.

The flight that crashed appeared to be MU5735 from Kunming to Guangzhou, according to data from flight-tracking website FlightRadar24. It showed the Boeing 737-89P rapidly lost speed after 6.20am GMT before entering a sharp descent.

The plane stopped transmitting data just southwest of the Chinese city of Wuzhou.

The aircraft was delivered to China Eastern from Boeing in June 2015 and had been flying for over six years.

The twin-engine, single aisle Boeing 737 is one of the world's most popular planes for short and medium-haul flights.

China Eastern operates multiple versions of the common aircraft, including the 737-800 and the 737 Max.

The 737 Max version was grounded worldwide after two fatal crashes. China's aviation regulator cleared that plane to return to service late last year, making the country the last major market to do so.

China's last deadly crash of a civilian jetliner was in 2010.