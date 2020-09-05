China’s PLA Has Abducted 5 Civilians From Upper Subansiri District of Arunachal Pradesh, Claims Congress MLA Ninong Ering

Itanagar, September 5: Amid the border tension between India and China, five civilians from Upper Subansiri district have reportedly been ‘abducted’ by China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA). The news was shared on Twitter by Ninong Ering, a Congress MLA from Arunachal Pradesh. The MLA claimed that five people from the northeastate have been abducted by the Chinese army.

Ering further went on to say that the incident took place at a time when Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is meeting Defence ministers of Russia & China. He added saying that PLA's action has sent a very wrong message. "SHOCKING NEWS: Five people from Upper Subansiri district of our state Arunachal Pradesh have reportedly been ‘abducted’ by China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA). Few months earlier,a similar incident happened. A befitting reply must be given to PLA and CCP China", Ering tweeted. India-China Tension in Ladakh: Indian Armed Forces Capable of Dealing With Threats Across Borders, Says CDS General Bipin Rawat.

SHOCKING NEWS: Five people from Upper Subansiri district of our state Arunachal Pradesh have reportedly been ‘abducted’ by China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA). Few months earlier,a similar incident happened. A befitting reply must be given to #PLA and #CCPChina. @PMOIndia https://t.co/8gRdGsQfId pic.twitter.com/KbDMJ3bUi2 — Ninong Ering (@ninong_erring) September 4, 2020





China's PLA (People's Liberation Army) has abducted 5 boys from Nacho, Upper Subansiri in Arunachal Pradesh. This has happened at a time when Rajanath Singh is meeting defence ministers of Russia & China. PLA's action has sent a very wrong message: Congress MLA Ninong Ering pic.twitter.com/Qr5SupeLDD — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2020





The MLA's tweet also had a screenshot attached of a Facebook post that named the people who are said to have been abducted by the PLA. He tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Twitter post and demanded a 'befitting reply' to the China and its army. Ering added that a similar incident had taken place in the state few months ago. According to reports, a 21-year-old man was abducted by China's People's Liberation Army on March 19 from Asapila sector near McMahon line in Upper Subansiri district.

On Friday, Defence Minister Rajanth Singh and his Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe met in Moscow and discussed the India-China border dispute. During the meet, both the leaders agreed to de-escalate the situation through talks. This was the first political dialogue after the tension on the borders started.