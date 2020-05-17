China Pioneer Pharma Holdings Limited's (HKG:1345) Has Been On A Rise But Financial Prospects Look Weak: Is The Stock Overpriced?

China Pioneer Pharma Holdings (HKG:1345) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 95% over the last month. However, in this article, we decided to focus on its weak fundamentals, as long-term financial performance of a business is what ultimatley dictates market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on China Pioneer Pharma Holdings' ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Check out our latest analysis for China Pioneer Pharma Holdings

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for China Pioneer Pharma Holdings is:

9.1% = CN¥104m ÷ CN¥1.1b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. That means that for every HK$1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated HK$0.09 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

China Pioneer Pharma Holdings' Earnings Growth And 9.1% ROE

On the face of it, China Pioneer Pharma Holdings' ROE is not much to talk about. Yet, a closer study shows that the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 8.3%. Having said that, China Pioneer Pharma Holdings' five year net income decline rate was 15%. Remember, the company's ROE is a bit low to begin with. Hence, this goes some way in explaining the shrinking earnings.

Story continues

However, when we compared China Pioneer Pharma Holdings' growth with the industry we found that while the company's earnings have been shrinking, the industry has seen an earnings growth of 5.7% in the same period. This is quite worrisome.

SEHK:1345 Past Earnings Growth May 17th 2020

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is China Pioneer Pharma Holdings fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is China Pioneer Pharma Holdings Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

China Pioneer Pharma Holdings' declining earnings is not surprising given how the company is spending most of its profits in paying dividends, judging by its three-year median payout ratio of 70% (or a retention ratio of 30%). With only a little being reinvested into the business, earnings growth would obviously be low or non-existent. Our risks dashboard should have the 2 risks we have identified for China Pioneer Pharma Holdings.

Moreover, China Pioneer Pharma Holdings has been paying dividends for six years, which is a considerable amount of time, suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer consistent dividends even though earnings have been shrinking.

Conclusion

Overall, we would be extremely cautious before making any decision on China Pioneer Pharma Holdings. The company has seen a lack of earnings growth as a result of retaining very little profits and whatever little it does retain, is being reinvested at a very low rate of return. So far, we've only made a quick discussion around the company's earnings growth. To gain further insights into China Pioneer Pharma Holdings' past profit growth, check out this visualization of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.



We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.