China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation Files 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2022 / China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation ("Sinopec Corp." or the "Company") (NYSE:SNP)(HKEX:00386)(SSE:600028) announced today that its Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, has been posted to the Company's website at http://www.sinopec.com/listco/En/investor_centre/reports/20-F/. The soft copy of the Company's annual report on Form 20-F could also be downloaded through above website.

The Company will deliver within a reasonable time a hard copy of its 2021 annual report on Form 20-F, including its complete audited consolidated financial statements, to any shareholder upon request.

To request a hard copy of the annual report, please write to:

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

22 Chaoyangmen North Street, Chaoyang District, Beijing, China

Zip Code: 100728

Attention to: Investor Relations Department, Secretariat to the Board

Investor Inquiries： Media Inquiries: Beijing Beijing Tel：(86 10) 5996 0028 Fax：(86 10) 5996 0386 Email：ir@sinopec.com Tel：(86 10) 5996 0028 Fax：(86 10) 5996 0386 Email：ir@sinopec.com Hong Kong Hong Kong Tel：(852) 2824 2638 Fax：(852) 2824 3669 Email：ir@sinopechk.com Tel：(852) 2522 1838 Fax：(852) 2521 9955 Email：sinopec@prchina.com.hk Houston Tel：(832) 834 2431 Fax：(713) 544 8878 Email：alpinewu@sinopec.com

