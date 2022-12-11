China Peak is profitable. Here’s why owner sold to growing California ski resort chain

Marek Warszawski
·5 min read

China Peak Mountain Resort was not for sale. Tim Cohee, its managing partner and operator since 2010, answers that question with a quick “No.”

Nor was the Central California ski and snowboard area, 65 miles east of Fresno in the Sierra National Forest, in a financial bind. In fact, Cohee says the last two years of winter operations were so profitable they allowed China Peak to be free and clear of all its debts.

So why did Cohee and his two partners decide to sell the resort to a Chicago-based private equity firm named Invision Capital and Karl Kapuscinski, the president/CEO of Mountain High Resort, for an undisclosed sum?

The simple answer is because they got an enticing, all-cash offer. From a company that has been expanding its ski resort holdings in California and needs China Peak to plug a hole in its market share.

But of equal importance, Cohee said, were Kapuscinski’s assurances that he and the investor group wanted China Peak to continue operating just as before — with Cohee staying on as general manager and the entire staff in their current positions.

Opinion

“The best thing, from our customers’ perspective, is (the new owners) don’t want to do anything different,” Cohee said during a phone interview Saturday morning, one day after the sale was announced, and just as it began to snow outside his office.

“In fact, they were very insistent that (I) needed to be part of this deal,” Cohee continued. “They said, ‘You really need to continue to operate the resort because one reason we’re buying it is because we like what you’ve done there.’ So let’s keep going.”

Cohee described Kapuscinski, the operator of Mountain High in the San Gabriel Mountains east of Los Angeles, as a longtime industry colleague who over the last five has become a close friend.

In 2021, with Invision Capital’s backing, Kapuscinski purchased Dodge Ridge from the family that had owned the small Tuolumne County ski resort since the 1970s. By simple geography, China Peak then became the growing chain’s next target.

According to Cohee, Mountain High draws skiers and snowboarders from throughout Southern California and as far north as Bakersfield. Dodge Ridge’s customer base ranges from Merced to Stockton and parts of the Bay Area.

What’s missing in between, Cohee said, is a large swath of central California (both the San Joaquin Valley from Fresno to Bakersfield and the Central Coast) where the Huntington Lake resort he owned for 12½ years dominates the market.

“They didn’t buy China Peak because we were struggling or because they wanted to make big changes,” Cohee said. “They purchased it because it was a strategic buy to make their ultimate season pass work.”

A snowboarder begins his descent down the mountain at China Peak Mountain Resort near Huntington Lake in 2015. The resort is expected to open early next month for the 2016-17 snow-play season.
A snowboarder begins his descent down the mountain at China Peak Mountain Resort near Huntington Lake in 2015. The resort is expected to open early next month for the 2016-17 snow-play season.

Era of ski resort consolidation

Within the ski industry, the last two decades have been an era of consolidation. Many resorts that had been independently owned and part of small chains were snapped up by large corporations eager to expand marketing opportunities across a growing customer base.

While the company that purchased China Peak isn’t on the level of the so-called “big four” (Vail Resorts, Alterra Mountain Company, Boyne Resorts and POWDR operate a combined 71 ski areas in North America), the concept remains the same.

For a little more than the cost of a season pass, China Peak customers starting in 2023-24 will be able to purchase one that’s good at Dodge Ridge and Mountain High as well.

But perhaps more importantly from the company’s perspective, it will have the ability to market two Sierra resorts (China Peak is nearly twice the size of Dodge Ridge in terms of skiable acres) to its large Southern California customer base.

Skiers and snowboarders get ready to hit the slopes at China Peak Mountain Resort on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018.
Skiers and snowboarders get ready to hit the slopes at China Peak Mountain Resort on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018.

“It’s a model that clearly works because you sell more passes,” Cohee said. “You can sell passes for each individual resort, then sell a pass that’s good for all of them with extra benefits. The whole ends up being greater than the sum of its parts.”

Cohee said Kapuscinski initially called him about purchasing China Peak about a year ago. He essentially told his friend, “No, thanks. We’re good.” But over the next few months, Kapuscinski remained persistent.

“Finally things got to the point where it’s ‘We’re cash buyers and we’re not looking for discounts. We’re paying market rate,’ ” Cohee said. “So finally I called my two partners, Ross (Blackburn) and Chris (Hecker) and said, ‘This is an opportunity that we may not see again for a while’ and ‘If they’re willing to pay our price, we should consider it.’ That’s exactly what happened.”

An ‘all-time great roller coaster’

Cohee took pride in being one of California’s few remaining independent ski resort operators. But his stewardship also coincided with two prolonged droughts and other years where massive snowfall overwhelmed the resort’s facilities and staff. The uncertain impact of climate change also hovers over the industry.

In 2015, China Peak nearly went out of business. During our conservation, Cohee recalled a photo taken for a column I wrote about the resort’s struggles.

“I look like I was about to start bawling,” he said with a laugh. “Out there by Sundown Ridge when we had one (expletive) little run open. That was one of the disaster years, one of the seven disaster years we had.”

The last two years have been much kinder from a financial perspective. Despite a lack of natural snow, a prior $3 million investment in China Peak’s snowmaking system was enough to satisfy skiers and snowboarders tired of being cooped up by COVID-19.

“This has been one of the all-time great roller coasters,” Cohee said. “Resorts like ours, where people can drive up and back the same day, did fantastic. If people knew the actual numbers, they would go OMG.

“It’s our success in 2021 and 2022 that allowed us to be in the situation we’re in and made us attractive to a buyer.”

A buyer that really, really wanted China Peak.

Latest Stories

  • Bouncing back: Chiefs seek 14th straight win over Broncos

    DENVER (AP) — Forget “We're on to Cincinnati.” The catchphrase coined eight years ago by Bill Belichick after the Patriots were blown out at Kansas City was updated this week by Chiefs coach Andy Reid following his team's latest loss to the Bengals. Now, it's “We're over Cincinnati.” Reid was peppered with questions this week about the Chiefs (9-3) bouncing back after squandering a chance to maintain control of the AFC playoff race when they blew another late lead in a 27-24 loss to Cincinnati l

  • Stars win in OT again, 3-2 over Detroit on Lundkvist winner

    DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Stars got another late overtime goal, this one from rookie defenseman Nils Lundkvist to beat the Detroit Red Wings. After losing their first five games this season that went past regulation, the Stars have won in the final half-minute of overtime in back-to-back games that were played in less than 48 hours. Lundkvist scored with 30.6 seconds left Saturday for a 3-2 win. “We lost the opening draw and didn’t touch the puck for the first three minutes again. But I just thin

  • Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury wins dual moguls gold in Sweden

    Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury won the dual moguls final at a World Cup event in Idre Fjäll, Sweden, on Sunday, a day after taking silver in moguls. The 30-year-old from Deux-Montagnes, Que., captured the gold medal by scoring 19.00 in the final, beating Swedish freestyler Filip Gravenfors, who posted a score of 16.00. The Swede beat Kingsbury to the finish line, but the judges awarded the Canadian more points. "[Gravenfors is] really fast. Filip really challenged me. I did well in the middle section

  • Strome's OT goal lifts Ducks to 4-3 win over Hurricanes

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Strome scored at 1:56 of overtime and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Tuesday night to stop a six-game losing streak. Strome put a snap shot past goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov after getting a pass from Cam Fowler. Six of the Ducks' seven wins this season have come in overtime or a shootout. It was Strome's second OT winner of the season, which is tied for the NHL lead with five other players. “This year I feel like I've got a little more confide

  • Braathen wins 1st World Cup slalom of the season

    VAL d'ISÈRE, France (AP) — A flawless second run helped Lucas Braathen win the first World Cup slalom of the season on Sunday for the third victory of his career. The Norwegian skier let out a yell and thumped his chest after seeing his time on the board and then he just had to wait for his compatriot and defending World Cup slalom champion Henrik Kristoffersen, who had a slender lead of 0.07 seconds from the first run. However, an error-strewn run from Kristoffersen on the Face de Bellevarde co

  • LeVert scores 22 points, Cavaliers beat Thunder 110-102

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Caris LeVert scored 22 points, Evan Mobley had 21 points and 12 rebounds and the Cleveland Cavaliers never trailed in a 110-102 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night. Jarrett Allen had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Darius Garland added 13 points and eight assists for Cleveland, which is an NBA-best 12-2 at home. All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell missed his second straight game with a sore right lower leg. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the third-leading scorer in the

  • Nationals announce 2-year deal with RHP Trevor Williams

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals finalized a two-year contract Saturday, giving the rebuilding club a right-handed pitcher with experience as a starter and reliever. Williams, who turns 31 in April, was a free agent after pitching for the New York Mets last season, going 3-5 with a 3.21 ERA and one save in 30 appearances — nine as a starter and 21 out of the bullpen. On Nov. 25, the day after Thanksgiving, Williams tweeted: “BLACK FRIDAY FREE AGENT SALE! TODAY ONLY!

  • Thompson scores 34, Warriors beat Celtics in Finals rematch

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Klay Thompson scored 34 points, Splash Brother Stephen Curry added 32 with six 3-pointers and Golden State beat the Boston Celtics 123-107 on Saturday night in a rematch of this year’s NBA Finals won by the Warriors in six games. Jordan Poole had 20 points starting in place of injured Andrew Wiggins despite shooting 1 for 9 from long range. Thompson scored 12 of his points in the opening quarter shooting 5 of 9 and had 24 by halftime. Curry shot 12 for 21 and had seven assis

  • AP source: Jansen, Red Sox reach $32M, 2-year deal

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Veteran closer Kenley Jansen and the Boston Red Sox have agreed to a $32 million, two-year deal, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the agreement was pending a physical. The 35-year-old Jansen went 5-2 with a 3.38 ERA in 64 innings for Atlanta this year. The three-time All-Star led the National League with 41 saves, helping the Braves win the NL East title. Boston is looking to boun

  • Rangers sign LHP Andrew Heaney to $25 million, 2-year deal

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Andrew Heaney and the Rangers finalized their $25 million, two-year contract Friday, the latest move by Texas to upgrade its pitching staff. Heaney went 4-4 with a 3.10 ERA in 16 games (14 starts) for the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers last season. He threw only 72 2/3 innings, missing much of the first four months with a pair of shoulder injuries, but finished with 110 strikeouts and just 19 walks. His career-best rate of 13.62 strikeouts per nine innings ranked se

  • Rams' lost season suddenly brightened by Baker magic

    Now imagine what Baker Mayfield and Sean McVay can do with two practices together. That's the prevailing thought around the Los Angeles Rams while they head into a highly enjoyable long weekend after their stunning, come-from-behind, last-minute 17-16 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night. “That was a special night,” McVay said Friday. “Baker and the receivers making those plays, it sure was fun to watch them do their thing.” Less than 48 hours after he arrived on the West Coast,

  • Drake Batherson's goal and assist put Ottawa Senators over Predators 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Drake Batherson scored a goal and assisted on another to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday. Claude Giroux and Alex DeBrincat also scored, Shane Pinto had a pair of assists and Cam Talbot made 27 saves for the Senators, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Yakov Trenin and Nino Niederreiter scored and Juuse Saros made 30 saves for Nashville, losers of two straight. Batherson and Niederreiter scored goals a minute apart in t

  • Carter scores on OT power play, Penguins beat Sabres 4-3

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jeff Carter got payback for the Pittsburgh Penguins and teammate Jake Guentzel after Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner lost his cool. Carter scored a power-play goal 1:36 into overtime and the Penguins took advantage of a match penalty issued to Skinner to beat Buffalo 4-3 on Friday night. Skinner was ejected for cross-checking Jake Guentzel across the face with 22 seconds remaining in the opener of the teams' two-game set. Skinner went after Guentzel at the boards in comi

  • Steelers' Pickett exits, returns, then placed in protocol

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said he didn't know “the details regarding the sequence” that led to rookie quarterback Kenny Picket initially being cleared to play before being put into concussion protocol during a 16-14 loss to Baltimore on Sunday. Pickett was shaken up after getting sacked by Baltimore linebacker Roquan Smith at the end of Pittsburgh's first drive. He was evaluated by medical personnel and cleared to return, playing one more series before being ruled o

  • Connor scores twice, Jets top Panthers 5-2 in Maurice's return to Winnipeg

    WINNIPEG — Kyle Connor scored twice and added an assist to help the Jets spoil Paul Maurice's return to Winnipeg with a 5-2 victory over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night. The game marked the first time Maurice faced his former team. After coaching the Jets for parts of nine seasons, the 55-year-old left abruptly midway through last year's campaign. He signed on as Florida's bench boss in June. The 13,426 fans in attendance at Canada Life Centre stood and cheered Tuesday as Maurice and his a

  • Predators forward Michael McCarron enters assistance program

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron has entered the player assistance program of the NHL and NHL Players’ Association. The league and the union announced the move Sunday without specifying why McCarron entered the program. The NHL and NHLPA started the player assistance program in 1996, giving players access to a confidential phone line and counselors in each city in the league. The jointly funded group assists players and their families with mental health, subst

  • Rantanen scores 3rd in OT, Avalanche rally past Blues 3-2

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Mikko Rantanen scored in the final seconds of regulation and the first minute of overtime to complete his fifth career hat trick and give the Colorado Avalanche a 3-2 win over the St. Louis Blues on Sunday. Rantanen's second goal of the game came with 7.1 seconds left in regulation, forcing the extra period. He sealed the comeback win 29 seconds into overtime. Pavel Francouz made 30 saves and the Avalanche snapped a five-game winless streak. Vladimir Tarasenko and Brandon Saad s

  • Murray's 3 gives Nuggets 121-120 win over Lillard, Blazers

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jamal Murray’s 3-pointer with 0.9 seconds remaining lifted the Denver Nuggets to a thrilling 121-120 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night. Damian Lillard had 40 points for the Trail Blazers, including a 3-pointer that gave them a one-point lead with 8.8 seconds remaining. Murray then answered with his 3 from the left side for the last of the game's 20 lead changes. Nikola Jokic had 33 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists for Denver, which rallied from a

  • New Canadian pro women's soccer league to fill missing link in player development

    News of a domestic professional women's league finally coming to Canada in 2025 has Sophia Ferreira dreaming big about her future in the sport. The 20-year-old from Coquitlam, B.C., has just wrapped up a second season with the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds. Prior to Monday's announcement, she always assumed she'd have to move to Europe or the U.S. to keep playing post-graduation. "I was super excited, but I wasn't really expecting it," said Ferreira. "[Canada doesn't] have a space

  • Raptors' VanVleet: Instagram purge had nothing to do with his recent shooting slump

    TORONTO — Fred VanVleet says his recent social media activity has nothing to do with his shooting slump. The Toronto Raptors guard raised a stir when he unfollowed his teammates on Instagram this week, but VanVleet laughed it off after Wednesday's 126-113 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. "I unfollowed my mom too, they didn't care about that part," VanVleet said with a laugh. VanVleet said he was trying to "fight the algorithms" after seeing numerous suggested accounts on his feed. "