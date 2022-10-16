China congress: Xi Jinping defends zero-Covid as party meeting opens

Tessa Wong & Stephen McDonell - BBC News, Singapore and Beijing
·4 min read
xi post-speech
Mr Xi has used his speech to defend his zero-Covid policy

China's President Xi Jinping has been defending his controversial zero-Covid strategy as a historic Communist Party congress kicks off in Beijing.

In a break in decades-long tradition, delegates are likely to hand Mr Xi a third term as party chief.

Zero-Covid was an "all out people's war to stop the spread of the virus", he said.

The policy has saved lives, but also exacted a punishing toll on the Chinese people and economy.

There is increasing public fatigue over lockdowns and travel restrictions.

Beijing has come under strict security measures ahead of the congress, sparking frustration in the city with a rare and dramatic public protest on Thursday criticising Mr Xi and zero Covid.

Mr Xi also addressed the issue of Taiwan - which China claims as part of its territory. Self-governing Taiwan sees itself as distinct from the mainland.

Speaking slowly and deliberately, he said Beijing would "never promise to renounce the use of force" and that "complete reunification of our country must and will be realised", prompting sustained applause from delegates.

On Hong Kong, Mr Xi said Beijing had exerted control there, turning the situation from "chaos to governance". Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law on the territory after pro-democracy demonstrations in 2019.

Mr Xi also made reference to divisions within China's political establishment, saying his rule had "removed serious hidden dangers in the party".

Since reaching top office, he has overseen a wide-reaching corruption crackdown extending to the highest echelons of the party. But critics have portrayed it as a political purge.

Mr Xi's speech dominates the first day of the congress - the choice of words has been workshopped for months and analysts will be poring over it for any signs of policy shifts.

A third term as leader of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) will pave the way for him to become the most powerful leader since Mao Zedong.

About 2,300 delegates are meeting to elect party leaders and debate key policies.

Over the course of the congress, delegates are also expected to elect various leaders including the Politburo Standing Committee - China's equivalent of a presidential cabinet - who will present themselves to waiting media during the congress.

In the past, the twice-a-decade congress was seen as a chance for leaders to promote their supporters, as they vied to increase the power of their factions within the party.

But observers say these days there appears to be only one faction at the 20th Party Congress - that of Mr Xi.

In a clear sign of this consolidation of power, top Chinese Communist Party (CCP) leaders released a communiqué days earlier endorsing him as "the core" of the party and leadership. They also called for the party to unite even more closely behind him.

Mr Xi currently holds the three most powerful positions in China - general secretary of the CCP, chairman of the country's armed forces and president. He is expected to renew his term for the first two titles at the congress.

The CCP does not set any term limits. But no leader besides Mao, the founder of communist China, has ever served a third term.

The presidency also used to have a two-term limit in the country's constitution, put in place by reformer Deng Xiaoping to prevent the rise of a Mao-like figure.

But Mr Xi has managed to eliminate this requirement: in 2018 China's rubber-stamp parliament abolished the rule, effectively allowing him to remain president for as long as he likes.

Since taking power in 2012, Mr Xi has led China on a path that has been equal parts ambitious and authoritarian.

He has pushed for "a great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation", which saw him pursuing economic reform, reducing pollution and alleviating poverty.

He has also launched crackdowns on the Uyghurs in Xinjiang and pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong.

But Mr Xi continues to face a multitude of challenges, such as youth unemployment, a slowing economy and the ongoing property crisis - and of course zero-Covid.

Many will also be watching the congress to see if there will be any alteration to Beijing's foreign policy, especially towards the world's other superpower, the US.

Mr Xi's attempts to expand China's influence abroad through the One Belt One Road programme and claims in the South China Sea, as well as its support of Russia in the Ukraine war and its recent military exercises around Taiwan have raised tensions with the US and other countries.

With Mr Xi remaining at the helm all these will continue to be core interests - though some experts believe he may temper China's approach in some aspects to pursue better trade relations with the US and regional partners.

"The CCP's political legitimacy lies in socioeconomic delivery," said Dr Collin Koh of Singapore's S Rajaratnam School of International Studies.

"The average Chinese citizen will feel that things are not going very well, so there's a need to reinvigorate the kind of growth China has been more used to in recent decades

Latest Stories

  • Fabulous furry artwork in a London phone box features besuited former roadkill fox and squirrels

    A fabulous furry artwork in a phone box outside the British Museum in London features a suit-wearing fox chatting on the telephone alongside a pair of squirrels. All the animals featured are former roadkill. The phone box also contains fake pun-filled flyers advertising sexual services. It was created by taxidermy artists Field & Young.

  • Xi signals continuity at China Communist Party congress

    BEIJING (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping signaled Sunday that his government would maintain policies that have put it at odds with the U.S. and other nations and deepened Communist Party control of the economy and society. Xi, speaking at the opening of a twice-a-decade party congress that is expected to give him a third five-year term, extolled the achievements of the past five years and said the party would strive to achieve what it calls the “rejuvenation” of the nation. “Our future is bright

  • Mexico warns Venezuelan migrants not to form caravans

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexico's government on Saturday moved to discourage the formation of caravans by Venezuelan migrants, saying any who do will not be eligible to enter the United States under a new humanitarian scheme announced this week. Under a plan announced on Wednesday, Washington said it would grant up to 24,000 Venezuelans humanitarian access to the United States by air, while enabling U.S. officials to expel to Mexico those caught trying to cross illegally by land. The plan is the latest bid to curb record numbers of illegal crossings at the Mexico-U.S. border fueled in part by a jump in Venezuelans entering Mexico to try to reach the United States.

  • Super-gene that generates higher antibodies against Covid discovered

    People carrying the super-gene recorded higher antibody responses against the Covid-19 vaccines 28 days following the first dose

  • Russia military range shooting leaves 11 dead, 15 wounded

    Two men fired at soldiers on a Russian military firing range near Ukraine on Saturday, killing 11 and wounding 15 before being slain themselves, the Russian Defense Ministry said. The ministry said in a statement that the shooting took place in the Belgorod region in southwestern Russia that borders Ukraine. It said two men from an unnamed former Soviet republic fired on volunteer soldiers during target practice and were killed by return fire.

  • ‘There was fear,’ Emergencies Act inquiry hears about life in Ottawa convoy protest

    OTTAWA — An inquiry into the federal government’s use of the Emergencies Act got a blaring introduction Friday to life in Ottawa during the "Freedom Convoy" protest as the deafening chorus of big-rig horns was played for the commission. The first witness, a legally blind resident of downtown Ottawa, flinched as a recording of the horns resounded in the conference room for the benefit of the commissioner, lawyers, protest convoy organizers and members of the public. The witness, Victoria De La Ro

  • A flight from Turkey to the UK was intercepted by Royal Air Force jets and forced to land 200 miles from its destination after a 'security threat'

    The Jet2 flight was due to land at Manchester Sirport, but was escorted to Stansted near London. The flight landed safely and no one was hurt.

  • China will never renounce right to use force over Taiwan, Xi says

    BEIJING (Reuters) -It is up to the Chinese people to resolve the Taiwan issue and China will never renounce the right to use force but will strive for a peaceful resolution, President Xi Jinping said on Sunday at the opening of a major party meeting. China views democratically ruled Taiwan as its own territory, despite the strong objections of the government in Taipei, which rejects the sovereignty claims and says only the island's people have the right to decide their future. Tensions rose dramatically in August after China staged war games near Taiwan following the visit to Taipei of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

  • Maharajah Duleep Singh: Indian boy king's warm friendship with Queen Victoria

    An exhibition in the UK chronicles the life of Maharajah Duleep Singh, the last Sikh king from India.

  • Sweden shuns formal joint investigation of Nord Stream leak, citing national security

    Sweden has rejected plans to set up a formal joint investigation team with Denmark and Germany to look into the recent ruptures of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, a Swedish prosecutor investigating the leaks, said. Mats Ljungqvist, the prosecutor involved in Sweden's criminal investigation into the Nord Stream leaks in the Swedish economic zone, said Sweden was already co-operating with Denmark and Germany on the matter.

  • China says it reserves the right to use force over Taiwan as ‘last resort’

    ‘Reunification meets the interests of all,’ Chinese Communist Party spokesperson said

  • Argentine judge says rest of detained Venezuela air crew can leave

    An Argentine court has granted permission to the final five crew members of a Venezuelan plane grounded since June in Argentina on suspicion of potential terrorism links to leave the country, local media reported late on Friday. Argentine daily La Nacion and other media said Judge Federico Villena had given the order for the three Iranians and two Venezuelans on the crew of the Boeing 747 cargo plane of Iranian origin that belongs to Venezuelan company Emtrasur. The plane arrived in Buenos Aires in early June, according to flight tracking data, and its presence soon created a diplomatic ruckus for Argentina.

  • 11 Russian troops slain at shooting range as fighting rages

    ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — At least 11 Russian soldiers were killed Saturday in a shooting incident that underlined the challenges posed by Russian President Vladimir Putin's hasty mobilization, just as Ukrainian troops pressed an offensive to reclaim the areas in the country's south that were illegally annexed by Moscow. The Russian Defense Ministry said two men opened fire at volunteer soldiers during a target practice session in western Russia, killing 11 of them and wounding 15 others befo

  • This Hanukkah-Inspired Candle Smells Just Like Potato Latkes and Applesauce

    Whether you like to give gifts that are traditional, affordable or edible, these best Hanukkah gifts are great for anyone on your list.

  • Opioid crisis: US teens fastest growing group to die

    Teen deaths from fentanyl overdose rose 20% last year - who is to blame and what can be done?

  • Elks welcome Argonauts, still looking for first home victory of CFL season

    EDMONTON — Sooner or later, the Edmonton Elks are going to win a home game. The Toronto Argonauts would rather it be later. The Elks (4-12) enter Saturday’s game with the East-leading Argos (9-6) on a CFL-record 15-game home losing streak. Visiting teams don't want to be the squad that allows Edmonton to break its miserable run at Commonwealth Stadium. "It’s about not getting ahead of your toes," said Argos quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, who threw for 352 yards in last week’s 23-20 win over

  • New coach Bowness brings fresh approach to Winnipeg Jets this season

    WINNIPEG — A big smile crossed Nate Schmidt's face as he described the fresh approach and one fun surprise during a practice at Winnipeg Jets training camp. New Jets head coach Rick Bowness had players scrimmaging with opposite-handed sticks, plus goalies Connor Hellebuyck and David Rittich manned the creases without sticks. "It was amazing. I loved it," said Schmidt, who's entering his 10th NHL season. "Variety is the spice of life and you add new things in your life, I think it just makes ever

  • NHL Tiers: Which teams rank among the league's elite?

    Only five teams have been given "elite" status to start the season.

  • Hamilton Tiger-Cats win first road game of the season, 35-32 over Calgary Stampeders

    CALGARY — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats won their first road game this season and their first game in Calgary in 18 years in a 35-32 victory over the Stampeders on Friday. Tiger-Cats quarterback Dane Evans threw to Tim White in the end zone with 11 seconds remaining in the game for the winning score. Hamilton linebacker Richard Leonard returned one of his two interceptions for a touchdown. Seth Small kicked field goals from 57, 46, 36 and 24 yards. Evans completed 17 of 25 passes for 244 yards, and al

  • Flames start fast, hang on to beat host Oilers 4-3

    EDMONTON — Michael Stone had a goal and two assists as the Calgary Flames got a bit of revenge for last season’s playoff ousting by Edmonton, defeating the Oilers 4-3 on Saturday. Mikael Backlund, Nazem Kadri and Andrew Mangiapan also scored for the Flames, who improved to 2-0. It was the first time since the 2009-2010 season that the Flames have won their first two games of the NHL regular season. Cody Ceci, Connor McDavid and Ryan McLeod scored for the Oilers (1-1). The Flames got off to a qui