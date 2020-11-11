China ousts pro-democracy Hong Kong lawmakers in new crackdown

China has passed legislation allowing for the immediate disqualification of lawmakers in Hong Kong deemed as dangerous to national security, in a move widely seen as heralding the end of political opposition in the city.

The measure, passed by China’s highest legislative body on Wednesday, bars anyone from Hong Kong’s legislative council who supports independence, refuses to recognise Beijing’s sovereignty over Hong Kong, seeks help from “foreign countries or foreign forces to interfere in the affairs of the region” or commits “other acts that endanger national security”.

The resolution gives Hong Kong authorities the ability to bypass the court system to unseat lawmakers – a measure critics say will be used against opposition lawmakers voicing dissent over Beijing’s increased control over the semi-autonomous territory.

Minutes after the legislation was announced by Chinese state media, the Hong Kong government released a statement disqualifying four pro-democracy legislators. Among those were the Civic party’s Alvin Yeung, Kwok Ka-ki and Dennis Kwok and Kenneth Leung of the Professionals Guild, lawmakers who had already been barred from running in legislative elections originally scheduled for September.

“We need to have a political body which is composed of patriots,” Hong Kong’s chief executive, Carrie Lam, told reporters.

“There are four legislators who have been deemed… to not genuinely swear to uphold the basic law and not to have genuinely pledged their allegiance to Hong Kong SAR,” she said.

Referring to the decision-making body of China’s legislature, Lam said the “National People’s Congress Standing Committee [NPCSC] has made the decision and merely asked the SAR Hong Kong government to make the announcement”, adding that her government would quickly amend its domestic laws to be in line with the decision.

Lam sought to distance the disqualifications from her government’s purportedly pandemic-related decision to postpone this year’s election. She said the NPCSC had ruled that incumbent legislators could stay in their seat until the new election date, but that the renominations of these four had been deemed invalid, in part because of their campaign promises to block government legislation should the pro-democracy camp win a majority.

Lam also listed other “unacceptable acts”, including advocacy or promotion of Hong Kong self-determination or independence, soliciting foreign intervention, refusing to recognise Beijing’s exercise of sovereignty over Hong Kong, and expressing any in principle objection to the implementation of the national security law.

“Anyone engaging in any of these acts cannot possibly genuinely uphold the basic law, so they are unable to perform their duties as legislators,” said Lam.

The legislative body’s remaining 16 opposition lawmakers were expected to resign en masse later on Wednesday after promising on Monday to step down should any of them be disqualified. The legislative council is dominated by pro-Beijing lawmakers and the mass resignation of opposition figures would mark the end of one of Hong Kong’s last forums for open democratic debate.

The South China Morning Post, citing unnamed sources, reported that Beijing’s legislature had passed a measure requiring Hong Kong lawmakers to be “patriotic”, a rule that would enable authorities to bar candidates from running.

Lam appeared to confirm the report, telling media “for anyone who plans to run in future elections, this decision applies”.

Speaking to reporters after the announcement, Leung said, according to public broadcaster RTHK: “This is a sad day, but it is also a glorious day for us all. Now, we are stepping down, however, there are more Hong Kong people with aspirations, with drive, with hope, with values, who can succeed us. And I’m sure they will continue to fight for the core values of Hong Kong.”

Kwok Ka-Ki said: “Today, ‘one country, two systems’ no longer exists. Anyone who made this decision has to answer to history and every one of the Hong Kong people.”

It has been an honour to have served the people of #HongKong in LegCo, I would like to thank my family for their unwavering support and my team for their hard work.

History will hold those power to account, for as long as we hold our core values dear, a new hope will emerge

— Kwok Ka Ki 郭家麒 (@DrKwokKaKi) November 11, 2020

