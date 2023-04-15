China opposes U.S. Russia-related sanctions on Chinese firms - state media

BEIJING, April 15 (Reuters) - China's commerce ministry said on Saturday the country "resolutely opposes" the sanctions the United States placed on some Chinese firms over their alleged involvement with Russia, state media reported.

The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on over 120 targets, including a China-based firm, to squeeze Russia for its war in Ukraine.

The ministry said Washington should immediately correct what it called wrongdoing and stop unreasonable suppression of Chinese companies, media reported.

China said the move affects the security and stability of global supply chains. (Reporting by Liangping Gao and Liz Lee; Editing by William Mallard)