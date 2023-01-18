China Natural Rubber Import Industry Report 2022: Import Analysis 2018-2022, Main Sources, & Outlook 2022-2032

Company Logo

China is a major global producer of rubber products, and China produces and exports a large amount of rubber products, such as automobile tires, every year. Since China's local supply of natural rubber is insufficient, China needs to import a large amount of natural rubber every year.



In 2021, China imported 2.386 million tons of natural rubber, up 3.8% year-on-year, and the import value was US$3.86 billion, up 25.4% year-on-year. According to the publisher's analysis, in the first three quarters of 2022, China imported 1.838 million tons of natural rubber, up 10.3% year-on-year, and the import value was US$2.99 billion, up 11.1% year-on-year.



The publisher analysis, in 2018-2020, the average price of China's natural rubber imports remained in the range of US$1,300-1,400 per ton, which is generally relatively stable. 2021, the average price of China's natural rubber imports rose to US$1,617.4 per ton, an increase of 20.8% y-o-y. In the first three quarters of 2022, the average price of China's natural rubber imports was US$1,627.8 per ton, an increase of 0.8% y-o-y. The average price of Chinese natural rubber imports in the first three quarters of 2022 was US$1,627.8 per ton, up 0.8% year-on-year.



The four main types of natural rubber imported into China are natural rubber latex, smoked sheets, technically specified natural rubber (TSNR) and other shapes of natural rubber. According to the publisher's analysis, the main type of natural rubber imported into China in 2021 is technically specified natural rubber (TSNR). 1.448 million tons of technically specified natural rubber were imported into China in 2021, accounting for 60.7% of the total import volume and US$2.47 billion, accounting for 64.1% of the total import value in that year.



Southeast Asian countries are the main sources of natural rubber imports for China. According to the publisher's analysis, in 2021, China's major sources of natural rubber imports by import volume were Thailand, Malaysia, Cote d'Ivoire, Vietnam and Indonesia. Among them, Thailand is China's largest natural rubber import source. 2021, China imported 1.129 million tons of natural rubber from Thailand, accounting for 51.1% of the total natural rubber import volume and US$1.99 billion in import value, accounting for 51.7% of natural rubber import value.



As China's economy grows, market demand for natural rubber continues to be released. China has been the world's largest natural rubber consumer for many years, but China's domestic natural rubber production capacity can only meet less than half of the domestic market demand, and most natural rubber needs to rely on imports. The publisher expects that China's natural rubber imports are expected to continue to grow in 2023-2032.



Key Topics Covered:



1. 2018-2022 China Natural Rubber Import Analysis

1.1. China's Natural Rubber Import Scale

1.1.1. China's Natural Rubber Import Volume

1.1.2. China's Natural Rubber Import Amount

1.1.3. China's Natural Rubber Import Price

1.1.4. Apparent Consumption of Natural Rubber in China

1.1.5. Import Dependence of Natural Rubber in China

1.2. Major Import Sources of Natural Rubber in China

1.2.1. By Import Volume

1.2.2. By Import Value



2. China's Natural Rubber Latex Import Analysis 2018-2022

2.1. Natural Rubber Latex Import Volume

2.2. Natural Rubber Latex Import Volume

2.3. Natural Rubber Latex Import Price

2.4 Import Dependence of Natural Rubber Latex

2.5 Import Sources of Natural Rubber Latex

2.5.1. By Import Volume

2.5.2. By Import Value



3. 2018-2022 China Import Analysis of Smoked Sheets

3.1 Import Volume of Smoked Sheets

3.2 Import Value of Smoked Sheets

3.3 Import Price of Smoked Sheets

3.4 Import Dependence of Smoked Sheets

3.5. Import Sources of Smoked Sheets

3.5.1. By Import Volume

3.5.2. By Import Value



4. 2018-2022 Import Analysis of Technically Specified Natural Rubber in China

4.1. Technically Specified Natural Rubber Import Volume

4.2. Technically Specified Natural Rubber Import Value

4.3. Import Price of Technically Specified Natural Rubber

4.4 Import Dependence of Technically Specified Natural Rubber

4.5. Import Sources of Technically Specified Natural Rubber

4.5.1. By Import Volume

4.5.2. By Import Value



5. China Import Analysis of Other Shapes of Natural Rubber 2018-2022

5.1. Import Volume of Other Shapes of Natural Rubber

5.2. Import Value of Other Shapes of Natural Rubber

5.3. Import Price of Other Shapes of Natural Rubber

5.4 Import Dependence of Other Shapes of Natural Rubber

5.5 Import Sources of Other Shapes of Natural Rubber

5.5.1. By Import Volume

5.5.2. By Import Value



6. 2018-2022 China's Natural Rubber Major Import Sources Analysis

6.1. Thailand Natural Rubber Import Analysis

6.2. Malaysia Natural Rubber Import Analysis

6.3. Cote d'Ivoire Natural Rubber Import Analysis

6.4. Vietnam Natural Rubber Import Analysis

6.5 Indonesia Natural Rubber Import Analysis

6.6 Other Natural Rubber Import Analysis



7. 2023-2032 China's Import Natural Rubber Outlook

7.1 Factors Affecting China's Natural Rubber Imports

7.1.1 Favorable Factors

7.1.2 Disadvantageous Factors

7.2. China's Natural Rubber Import Forecast, 2023-2032

7.2.1. Import Volume Forecast

7.2.2. Forecast of Major Import Sources

7.2.3. Major Imported Natural Rubber Types Forecast



