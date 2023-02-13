China may have launched spy balloons over Britain, Government minister warns

A suspected Chinese spy balloon over America (REUTERS)

China may have launched spy balloons over Britain, a Government minister said on Monday.

Transport minister Richard Holden stressed that China is a “hostile state” and the UK needed to be “robust” in how it responded to Beijing’s actions.

Asked on Sky News if China may have carried out such espionage missions over the UK, Mr Holden told Sky News: “It’s possible. It’s also possible and I would think likely that there would be people from the Chinese government trying to act as a hostile state.”

After America shot down four flying objects, one believed to be a Chinese spy balloon and three so far unidentified, Mr Holden, a former special adviser at the Minstry of Defence added: “The Government is concerned about what is going on, concerned about influence more broadly of some states.

“China is a hostile state and we need to be aware of that and the way it acts and behaves.

“There was an era where China could have gone a different way and perhaps opened up but it’s quite clear at the moment it’s not going in that direction.

“We have got to be really robust in our dealings with China.”

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has ordered a security review following the incidents in America.

His move came after US fighter jets shot down an "unidentified object" over Lake Huron on Sunday, the fourth object to enter US or Canadian airspace in just over a week.

Mr Wallace said: "The UK and her allies will review what these airspace intrusions mean for our security. This development is another sign of how the global threat picture is changing for the worse."

On February 4, the US military downed a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast after it traversed sensitive military sites across North America.

Almost a week later on Friday, they shot down an unknown "car-sized" object flying in US airspace off the coast of Alaska.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Saturday that he ordered a US warplane to shoot down an unidentified object that was flying high over northern Canada.

On Sunday, a further unidentified object was shot down with a missile by US fighter jets over Lake Huron.

US Air Force General Glen VanHerck, who is tasked with safeguarding US airspace, said that the military has not been able to identify what the three most recent objects were, how they stayed aloft, or where they came from.

“We’re calling them objects, not balloons, for a reason,” Gen VanHerck, head of North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and Northern Command, explained.

He would not rule out aliens or any other explanation.

“I’ll let the intel community and the counterintelligence community figure that out,” he added.

Another defence official, speaking on condition of anonymity, subsequently said the military had not seen any evidence that the objects were extraterrestrial.

On President Joe Biden’s order, a US F-16 fighter shot down the object at 2:42 p.m. local time over Lake Huron on the US-Canada border, Pentagon spokesperson Brigadier General Patrick Ryder said in an official statement.

Though it did not pose a military threat, the object could have potentially interfered with domestic air traffic as it was traveling at 20,000 feet (6,100 m), and it might have had surveillance capabilities, he added.

The object appeared to be octagonal in structure, with strings hanging off but no discernible payload, said a US official speaking on condition of anonymity.

The object was believed to be the same as one recently detected over Montana near sensitive military sites, prompting the closure of US airspace, the Pentagon said.

The military will try to recover the object downed over Lake Huron to learn more about it, explained Gen VanHerck.

He said it likely fell into Canadian waters.

The incident raised questions about the spate of unusual objects that have appeared over North American skies in recent weeks and raised tensions with China.

“We need the facts about where they are originating from, what their purpose is, and why their frequency is increasing,” said US Representative Debbie Dingell, one of several Michigan lawmakers who applauded the military for downing the object.

China’s Foreign Ministry said that since last year US high altitude balloons had flown over Chinese airspace without Beijing’s permission 11 times.