China looks to consumers to drive economic rebound

·5 min read

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s agenda for the annual meeting of the ceremonial legislature: Revive the economy by encouraging consumers to spend more now that severe anti-virus controls have ended, and install a government of loyalists to intensify Communist Party control over the economy and society.

Xi, C hina's most powerful figure in decades, has no formal role in the National People’s Congress, which will convene a meeting of its full membership on Sunday. But he looms over every event: the 69-year-old awarded himself a third five-year term as party general secretary in October, possibly making himself leader for life.

The two-week gathering of 2,977 NPC members is the year’s highest-profile political event, but its lawmaking work is limited to endorsing ruling party decisions. Its more important function is to provide a platform to publicize government plans and give members instructions to take home to cities and provinces.

Xi and other leaders say their priority is to reassure consumers and entrepreneurs it’s time to spend and invest after restrictions that kept millions of people at home, temporarily shut down Shanghai and other industrial centers and wiped out jobs were lifted in December.

The economy faces challenges ranging from weak global demand for exports and lingering U.S. tariff hikes in a feud over technology and security to curbs on access to Western processor chips due to security fears. At home, the workforce has been shrinking for more than a decade, putting pressure on an economy that still relies on labor-intensive industry.

Economic growth fell to 3% in 2022, the second-weakest level since at least the 1970s.

The ruling party needs to “fully release consumption potential,” Xi said at the party's annual planning meeting, according to a text published Feb. 16.

Xi gave no details but said Beijing should encourage spending on electric cars and medical and elderly care, home improvement, culture and sports. He warned at the December meeting that work “will be complicated.”

A consumer-led rebound might take longer than stimulus spending or igniting a boom in real estate investment. But Chinese leaders are trying to avoid options that would push up debt they worry already is dangerous high.

Forecasters expect Premier Li Keqiang, the top economic official, to announce a growth target of 5% to 5.5% in a speech Sunday on plans for the year. Li, an advocate of free enterprise, is due to be replaced as premier at the congress after being sidelined as No. 2 party leader in October.

The International Monetary Fund and some private sector forecasters expect much weaker annual growth, as low as 4.4%.

“It takes time to say whether the economy will turn around,” said Song Huimin, a supermarket owner in the northeastern city of Jinzhou. He said sales are better than six months ago but not back to pre-COVID levels.

“People want to consume, but they still don’t have enough income," Song said. “Some people still are out of work.”

The former owner of a clothing factory in the eastern city of Changzhou said it shut down last year, throwing 20 people out of work. He got a job at another clothing company. Any spare cash goes to pay for his 14-year-old daughter's education.

“I have no house or car and no plans to travel,” said the man, who would give only his surname, Wu.

Since taking power in 2012, Xi has called for the ruling party to return to its “original mission” as China’s economic, social and cultural leader and carry out the “rejuvenation of the great Chinese nation.”

Entrepreneurs who generate China's new jobs and wealth have been rattled by tighter political controls and anti-virus curbs. Business groups say global companies were shifting investment to India, Vietnam and other countries last year because China's travel curbs blocked executives from visiting the country.

The party has indicated it is winding down anti-monopoly and data security crackdowns on tech companies that wiped hundreds of billions of dollars off the stock market value of Alibaba, Tencent and other industry leaders. But it shows no sign of backing off a campaign to tighten political control over them.

The industry was shaken anew in mid-February when Bao Fan, a star banker involved in some of the biggest tech deals, disappeared. His company announced Bao was “cooperating in an investigation” but gave no details.

Companies still are “expected to prioritize party instructions,” Neil Thomas of Eurasia Group said in a report. He said measures announced during the NPC might give the ruling party "more direct oversight over policymaking” in technology and innovation.

A new government will be announced at the end of the congress in a once-a-decade change that gives Xi an opening to install his supporters as premier, finance minister and central bank governor.

Xi has promoted officials with whom he has personal history in defiance of a party tradition that required leadership candidates to have served as Cabinet ministers or in other national-level posts.

The official in line to succeed Li as premier and head of government is Li Qiang, a former party secretary of Shanghai who has no government experience at the national level. Li Qiang was named No. 2 party leader in October.

Li Qiang “will do whatever it takes to ensure that Xi has no reason to doubt his loyalty,” said Thomas.

The candidate expected to succeed Vice Premier Liu He, a U.S.-trained economist in charge of finance and banking, is He Lifeng. He is chairman of the Cabinet’s planning agency, the National Development and Reform Commission, but has no finance background. Ding Xuexiang, who has acted as Xi’s chief of staff, is expected to become an executive vice premier despite having no government leadership experience.

The government is expected to announce another boost in military spending, the second-highest after the United States following what the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute says is the world’s longest string of increases at 29 years.

Beijing's economic plan has implications beyond business and trade, according to Harley Seyedin, president of the American Chamber of Commerce in South China.

Washington and Beijing are competing to show “which governance model can best solve global problems,” Seyedin said in a February report. “Performance will drive perceptions of power.”

___

AP researcher Yu Bing contributed.

Joe Mcdonald, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Asian stocks mixed after Wall St falls on inflation fears

    BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets were mixed Thursday after signs of enduring upward pressure on American prices added to expectations of higher interest rates for longer. Shanghai and Seoul advanced while Tokyo and Hong Kong declined. Oil prices edged higher. Wall Street declined Wednesday after a survey showed prices paid by U.S. manufacturers rose in February for the first time in five months despite rate increases to cool economic activity and surging inflation. That prompted traders to rai

  • Congress sends Biden a measure to stop ‘woke’ 401(k)s

    The Senate passed a measure to block retirement account managers from considering environmental, social, and corporate governance principles when evaluating investments.

  • Company planning to make COVID-19 vaccine in Canada could go out of business

    MONTREAL — An American company that signed a deal with the federal government to produce COVID-19 vaccines in Montreal has warned investors it could go out of business within the year. Executives at Maryland-based Novavax told investors on a conference call Tuesday that there is significant uncertainty surrounding the company's ability to continue funding operations as the market for COVID-19 vaccines changes. "While our current business plan and cash flow forecast estimate that we have sufficie

  • Athabasca Oil Announces 2022 Year-end Results & Reserves, Record Cash Flow and Plans to Execute a Share Buyback Program

    CALGARY, Alberta, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athabasca Oil Corporation (TSX: ATH) (“Athabasca” or the “Company”) is pleased to report its audited 2022 year-end results. Athabasca is uniquely positioned as a low leveraged company generating significant Free Cash Flow through its low-decline, oil weighted asset base. Q4 and Year-end 2022 Corporate Highlights Sustainable Production: 35,850 boe/d (93% Liquids) in Q4 and 35,262 boe/d (92% Liquids) in 2022, exceeding its annual upwardly revise

  • Costco earnings: 3 things we’re watching ahead of the Earnings Call

    Costco (COST) earnings are expected at 4:15pm ET Thursday, March 2, 2023. Costco CEO Craig Jelinek will address investors and key stakeholders for the first time this year on the company’s 5:00pm ET earnings call. Investors will be watching closely for key items including: year-over-year sales growth, Costco membership numbers and rising expenses. Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith and Seana Smith will break down the three things they're watching after the call. Make sure you tune into Yahoo Finance live coverage ahead of Costco's earnings call Thursday afternoon. Yahoo Finance Live Programming on Thursday: - 9:00 am ET: Julie Hyman, Brad Smith will outline what they want to hear from Costco CEO Craig Jelinek following a robust end to 2022 - 11:00 am ET: Why the earnings call matters with Rachelle Akuffo - 4:00 pm ET: Dave Briggs and Seana Smith bring Costco’s earnings to you live - 6:00 pm ET (or when the earnings call ends): Brad Smith and Seana Smith will have a vibe check with market reaction and a look ahead at what Costco’s results mean for both consumers and investors.

  • US approves selling Taiwan munitions worth $619 million

    TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The U.S. has approved more arms sales to Taiwan, including $619 million worth of munitions for F-16 fighter jets, in a decision likely to be yet another point of friction between the U.S. and China, which claims the island as its own territory. The State Department said in a statement Wednesday night it had approved sales of missiles to be used with the F-16s as well as equipment to support the missiles. That includes AGM-88 anti-radiation missiles, as well as air-to-air mi

  • Oil prices slip as global demand concerns weigh

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil slipped on Thursday on worries about rising U.S. crude inventories and concerns about more rate hikes in Europe potentially hitting growth, paring this week's gains on signs of a strong economic rebound in China. Brent crude futures fell 13 cents, or 0.15%, to $84.18 a barrel at 0715 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 17 cents, or 0.2%, at $77.52 a barrel. Both contracts rose about 1% in the previous session after data showed manufacturing activity in China in February grew at the fastest pace in more than a decade, adding to evidence of an economic rebound in the world's second largest economy after the removal of strict COVID-19 curbs.

  • Matt Gaetz Shut Down By Pentagon Official For Pushing Chinese Propaganda At Hearing

    The Florida Republican introduced the ultranationalist Global Times tabloid during a House hearing where he argued for the U.S. to stop aiding Ukraine.

  • MTG, Who Harassed School Shooting Survivor, Is Livid Someone Yelled at Her

    The conspiracy theorist is preaching acceptance after claiming she was "attacked" by an "insane woman" at a restaurant

  • The ‘God Emperor’ Who Could Cost Trump the Election

    Charisma Media founder Steve Strang is one of the most influential Evangelicals in America. He's also a big fan of Ron DeSantis

  • Trump mocked after revealing his plan to end Ukraine war: ‘Knock heads and get it done’

    The former president made the vague comments in a radio interview

  • Putin’s Nightmare Insurrection Could Hang on This One Vegetable

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Reuters/PixabayVladimir Putin’s gastro-political strategy to maintain a chokehold on Russia and conquer Ukraine is hard to digest. Many might find it inedible.Forensic banking investigators, who’ve spent the past year tracking the assets of Putin and his oligarchs, told The Daily Beast the Russian president is now using cabbage to garnish his traditional recipe of mass arrests, pervasive assassinations, and heaping portions of propaganda.C’mon

  • Kellyanne Conway Brazenly Gaslights Fox News Viewers With Bizarre 'Challenge'

    The former White House adviser spoke about "truth in the media."

  • Kevin McCarthy gave Tucker Carlson access to secret January 6 footage. Mitch McConnell and other Republicans have little to say about it.

    Top congressional Democrats have condemned the move. But McConnell, along with several House Republicans, declined to offer judgment on it.

  • Whispers of Putin’s Secret Lifeline Threaten Rebound in Russia’s War

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/ReutersOver a year into the invasion of Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin is in a critical spot.Initial efforts to force Ukraine to capitulate failed, Ukraine took back much of Russia’s gains, and, as the conflict drags on, the military’s supplies of everything from tanks to missiles are starting to dwindle. While Ukraine has been able to acquire a variety of modern weapons from the U.S. and Europe, few countries have been willing to d

  • Strike the heart of Russia and watch its resolve crumble

    From the moment Vladimir Putin, the Russian president, launched his unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, there has been a distinct feeling of unease among some Western leaders at the prospect of Ukrainian forces attacking targets on Russian soil. While the Russians have shown no qualms about targeting Ukrainian civilians and infrastructure, the Ukrainians have been actively discouraged from responding in kind for fear of provoking a wider escalation in the conflict.

  • Chris Christie explains why he believes Trump will be indicted

    ‘In terms of the likelihood of indictment, I’d put New York first, the special counsel second, Georgia third,’ Christie says

  • Trump Stiffed Local Cops. Now It’s Coming Back to Bite Him.

    Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily BeastAs Donald Trump’s Secret Service detail—and the size of his MAGA rallies—has ebbed and flowed, one standard operating procedure for the former president has remained constant: Whenever possible, stiff the contractors.For all the “back the blue” merchandise one can buy at a Trump rally, finding an event where the cops actually working it had their overtime covered by the campaign is surprisingly difficult. But there’s a cost for Trump, too; the he

  • DeSantis' new memoir skips juicy details about his life that could emerge in a presidential bid. Here's what he left out.

    DeSantis published his first memoir, which keeps many details about his life and work private. Insider read the book and identified missing pieces.

  • Bedraggled Troops Declare ‘Glory to Russia’ in Saddest Video Ever

    Gleb Garanich/ReutersRussian troops vying for control of a Ukrainian stronghold after weeks of failed attacks have tried to boost morale with a video message from the frontline—that appears to show them abandoned and dying.The brief video made waves on pro-war Russian Telegram accounts Wednesday, with a string of propagandists praising the “powerful” message as a testament to the Russian spirit.“Hello to everyone,” says the man filming the video, identified as a Russian tankist fighting against