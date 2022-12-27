China to lift Covid quarantine for incoming travellers

Inbound travellers line up to have samples taken for Covid tests on Christmas Day before boarding buses to leave for quarantine hotels in Guangzhou, a southern China gateway - AP

China will stop requiring inbound travellers to go into Covid quarantine starting from January 8, the country's National Health Commission says.

The announcement late on Monday was cheered by Asian stock markets on Tuesday, Reuters reported.

Domestically, people in China headed for travel websites after being cut off from the rest of the world for three years by Covid-19 curbs.

Data from travel platform Ctrip showed that within half an hour of the news, searches for popular cross-border destinations on had increased 10-fold. Macau, Hong Kong, Japan, Thailand, South Korea were the most sought-after, Ctrip said.

Data from another platform, Qunar, showed that within 15 minutes of the news, searches for international flights jumped seven-fold, with Thailand, Japan and South Korea at the top of the list.

Zero-tolerance measures - from shuttered borders to frequent lockdowns - have battered China's economy since early 2020, fuelling last month the mainland's biggest show of public discontent since President Xi Jinping took power in 2012.

His abrupt policy U-turn this month also means the virus is now spreading largely unchecked across the country of 1.4 billion people.

Beijing's statistics, however, show no new Covid deaths reported for the six days through Sunday, fuelling doubts among health experts and residents about the government's data.

Doctors say hospitals are overwhelmed with five to six-times more patients than usual, mostly elderly, Reuters reported. International health experts estimate millions of daily infections and predict at least one million COVID deaths in China next year.