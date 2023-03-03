China Laser Cutting Machine Export Industry Report 2023: Export Analysis 2018-2022, Main Export Destinations 2018-2022, & Outlook 2023-2032

Company Logo

Dublin, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Research Report on China's Laser Cutting Machine Export 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

China is one of the world's leading producers and exporters of laser cutting machines. According to the publisher, in 2021, China exported 268,700 laser cutting machines (defined as machine tools for processing various materials by laser, the same below), up 47.46% year-on-year, with an export value of US$1.373 billion, up 39.19% year-on-year.



Laser cutting machine is mainly used in industrial manufacturing, communication storage, automotive, aerospace and military, as well as light industry and other fields. With the global economic development, the transformation and upgrading of traditional manufacturing industries and the rapid development of new industries, the laser cutting machine market is gradually expanding.



From January to November 2022, China exported 399,200 laser cutting machines, an increase of 66.50% year-on-year, with an export value of US$1.523 billion, an increase of 23.51%. In 2022, China's annual export volume of laser cutting machines exceeded 400,000 units is a foregone conclusion.



In 2021, China exported laser cutting machines to about one hundred and eighty countries and regions worldwide.The publisher's analysis shows that by export volume, the United States, Belgium, Germany, the United Kingdom, Poland, India, South Korea, Japan, the Russian Federation and Canada are the main export destinations for laser cutting machines in China.



The U.S. is the largest destination for China's laser cutting machine exports. In 2021, China exported 79,900 laser cutting machines to the U.S., accounting for 29.72% of total laser cutting machine exports in that year, and US$114 million, or 8.34% of total exports. In terms of export value, then South Korea is the largest export destination of China. In 2021, China exported 8,137 units of laser cutting machines to South Korea, accounting for 3.03% of the total export volume with an export value of US$120 million, accounting for 8.76% of the total export value.



With the rapid development of downstream new energy, aerospace, transportation and other industries, the demand for laser cutting machines has been increasing. The laser cutting machines produced in China have gradually developed in the direction of high power, high efficiency and high intelligence. The analyst expects that the export market of laser cutting machines in China will keep growing in the future.



Topics covered:

Story continues

China's Laser Cutting Machines Export Status and Major Sources in 2018-2022

What is the Impact of COVID-19 on China's Laser Cutting Machines Export?

Which Companies are the Major Players in China's Laser Cutting Machines Export Market and What are their Competitive Benchmarks?

Key Drivers and Market Opportunities in China's Laser Cutting Machines Export

What are the Key Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunities for China's Laser Cutting Machines Export during 2023-2032?

What is the Expected Revenue of China's Laser Cutting Machines Export during 2023-2032?

What are the Strategies Adopted by the Key Players in the Market to Increase Their Market Share in the Industry?

What are the Competitive Advantages of the Major Players in China's Laser Cutting Machines Export Market?

Which Segment of China's Laser Cutting Machines Export is Expected to Dominate the Market in 2032?

What are the Major Adverse Factors Facing China's Laser Cutting Machines Export?

Key Topics Covered:



1. 2018-2022 China Laser Cutting Machine Export Analysis

1.1. China's Laser Cutting Machine Export Scale

1.1.1. Export Volume

1.1.2. Export Value

1.1.3. Export Price

1.2. China's Main Export Destinations of Laser Cutting Machines

1.2.1. By Export Volume

1.2.2. By Export Value



2. 2018-2022 China Laser Cutting Machine Main Export Destinations Analysis

2.1. United States

2.2. Belgium

2.3. Germany

2.4. United Kingdom

2.5. Poland

2.6. Korea

2.7. Other Export Destinations



3. China's Laser Cutting Machine Export Outlook, 2023-2032

3.1 Factors Affecting China's Exports of Laser Cutting Machines

3.1.1 Favorable Factors

3.1.2. Unfavorable Factors

3.2. China's Laser Cutting Machine Export Forecast, 2023-2032

3.2.1. Export Volume Forecast

3.2.2. Major Export Destinations Forecast

3.2.3. Major Export Types of Laser Cutting Machines Forecast



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g5x5r8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



