China issues measures to boost consumption of auto, electronics items

BEIJING, July 21 (Reuters) - Beijing authorities on Friday unveiled measures to boost consumption of auto and electronics items as part of a broader drive to shore up China's faltering economy.

In two separate statements issued an hour ahead of a press conference in Beijing, the country's economic planner and other government departments detailed a raft of measures to prop up spending on auto and electronics products. (Reporting by Qiaoyi Li and Liz Lee; Editing by Tom Hogue)