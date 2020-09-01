China Responds To India's Accusation Of Attempted Status Quo Change In Ladakh

A day after the Indian Army said People’s Liberation Army (PLA) troops had carried out “provocative military movements to change the status quo” in Eastern Ladakh, the Chinese embassy in India accused Indian troops of “illegally trespassing the Line of Actual Control”.

Chinese embassy spokesperson Ji Rong said, “on 31 August, Indian troops violated the consensus reached in previous multi-level engagements and negotiations between China and India, illegally trespassed the Line of Actual Control again at the southern bank of the Pangong Tso Lake and near the Reqin Pass in the western sector of China-India border, and conducted flagrant provocations, which again stirred tension in the border areas.”

Ji Rong further said that India’s move has “grossly violated China’s territorial sovereignty, seriously violated relevant agreements, protocols and important consensus reached between the two countries, and severely damaged peace and tranquility along the China-India border areas.”

“China has made solemn representations to India, urged India to strictly control and restrain its frontline troops, earnestly honor its commitments, immediately stop all the provocative actions, immediately withdraw its troops illegally trespassing the Line of Actual Control, immediately stop any actions leading to the escalation and complication of the situation,” the statement continued.

This comes just a day after a statement by India’s Ministry of Defence that on the night of 29-30 August, PLA troops violated the previous consensus arrived at by military and diplomatic engagements during the ongoing standoff in eastern Ladakh and...

