China Index Holdings to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 15, 2022

BEIJING, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CIH), (“CIH” or the “Company”), a leading real estate information and analytics service platform provider in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 before the U.S. market opens on Tuesday, November 15, 2022.

About CIH

