China imposes sanctions on Ted Cruz and Marcio Rubio as diplomatic spat escalates

China’s foreign ministry said it would apply sanctions against 11 US politicians and officials, including Senators Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio, starting on Monday.

It follows the Trump administration’s move on Friday to impose sanctions on 11 Hong Kong and Chinese officials whom it accused of curtailing political freedoms in the city.

China announced sanctions against Mr Cruz, Mr Rubio and fellow Republican politicians Samuel Brownback and Chris Smith last month, after Washington penalised senior Chinese officials over the treatment of Uighur Muslims in the Xinjiang region.

More follows…



