China Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) Market Investigation Report 2020-2024: FDA Revoked their Earlier Issue of an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for Hydroxychloroquine

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Investigation Report on China's Hydroxychloroquine(HCQ) Market, 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the analyst, in 2019, the global production volume of hydroxychloroquine was approximately 300 tons. Among them, India produced about 110 tons, ranking first. The total production volume in Europe is about 80 tons, of which Sanofi's production is about 60 tons, and Novartis's Sandoz production is about 20 tons. Hydroxychloroquine produced in Europe is mainly sold to Europe and Asia. China's production is about 55 tons, most of which are sold in China.



In 2020, China exported about 20 tons of hydroxychloroquine APIs. The hydroxychloroquine preparations on the global market are basically hydroxychloroquine sulfate preparations. In 2019, the world's most important hydroxychloroquine market was the United States, which consumed approximately 90 tons of hydroxychloroquine APIs, and the main source of imports was India. India is the world's second-largest market, consuming approximately 60 tons of APIs. The Chinese market consumes approximately 35 tons of APIs.

It is not fully understood how this drug works to treat lupus erythematosus or rheumatoid arthritis. However, it is believed that this drug affects how your immune system works, which may be a benefit in lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis.

On March 28, 2020, the FDA issued a EUA to allow hydroxychloroquine sulfate and chloroquine phosphate donated to the Strategic National Stockpile (SNS) to be distributed and used for hospitalized COVID-19 patients. A EUA allows for an unapproved drug to be prescribed in limited and controlled ways during an emergency such as a pandemic.

There is a lot of controversy over whether hydroxychloroquine can prevent, treat, or cure COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. Some small studies in China and Europe were initially promising, however, other studies have found that hydroxychloroquine offers no benefit or may even be harmful to patients infected with the coronavirus.



There are many more studies underway, but the best available evidence suggests that hydroxychloroquine is not effective in the treatment and prevention of COVID-19, and the potential benefits of the drug do not outweigh the known and potential risks. As a result, on June 15, 2020, the FDA has revoked their earlier issue of an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for hydroxychloroquine.

According to this market research, as of the end of 2020, only two companies in the Chinese market have been approved for hydroxychloroquine, namely Sanofi, the original research drug manufacturer of hydroxychloroquine, and Shanghai Zhongxi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., a generic drug manufacturer.

According to market research, in 2019, the sales value of Hydroxychloroquine reached CNY340.3 million (US$49.3 million) in China. As Shanghai Zhongxi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.'s hydroxychloroquine product has a certain price advantage, it has occupied a major share of the Chinese market. In 2019, based on sales value, Shanghai Zhongxi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.'s hydroxychloroquine accounted for 69% of the Chinese market.

As some studies have shown that hydroxychloroquine may have a certain effect on COVID-19, the demand for hydroxychloroquine in the global market will increase in 2020-2021. According to this market research, from January to August 2020, China's exports of hydroxychloroquine increased by approximately 20% year-on-year. It is expected that China's domestic hydroxychloroquine market sales will continue to grow from 2020 to 2024, and China's hydroxychloroquine export value will also continue to rise.

Topics Covered:

The impact of the COVD-19 epidemic on the hydroxychloroquine market

Development environment of Chinese Hydroxychloroquine market

Sales value and volume of Hydroxychloroquine in China 2015-2019

Sales value and volume of Hydroxychloroquine in Different Regions of China 2015-2019

Prices of Hydroxychloroquine in China 2015-2019

Prices of Sanofi's Hydroxychloroquine(Plaquenil) in Different Regions of China 2015-2019

Prices of Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc.'s Hydroxychloroquine(Fenle) in Different Regions of China 2015-2019

Progress of Generic Hydroxychloroquine in China

Prospects of Chinese Hydroxychloroquine Market, 2020-2024

Key Topics Covered:

1 Basic Concept of Hydroxychloroquine

1.1 Indications for Hydroxychloroquine

1.2 Development History of Hydroxychloroquine in China

1.3 Governmental Approval of Hydroxychloroquine in China

1.4 The impact of the COVD-19 epidemic on the hydroxychloroquine market

2 Sales of Hydroxychloroquine in China, 2015-2019

2.1 Sales Value of Hydroxychloroquine in China 2015-2019

2.1.1 Overall Sales Value of Hydroxychloroquine in China 2015-2019

2.1.2 Sales Value of Hydroxychloroquine in Different Regions of China

2.2 Sales Volume of Hydroxychloroquine

2.2.1 Overall Sales Volume of Hydroxychloroquine in China 2015-2019

2.2.2 Sales Volume of Hydroxychloroquine in Different Regions of China

2.3 Sales of Hydroxychloroquine by Dosage Form in China

Story continues