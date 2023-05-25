China 'hacked Microsoft system to spy on critical US military base'

Port of Guam - AP

A Chinese government-backed hacking group has been spying on critical US infrastructure organisations, including targeting the US island territory of Guam, home to strategic military presence.

Hackers managed to insert computer code that blended into Microsoft Windows systems, evading detection while maintaining access and gathering information, according to separate reports from Microsoft and Western intelligence agencies.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The cyberattack approach is called “living off the land,” and sees hackers using “built-in network tools to evade our defences and leaving no trace behind,” said Rob Joyce, NSA cybersecurity director, in a statement.

It’s unclear how widespread the attack was, and what information may have been gleaned, though this is potentially one of the largest-ever known cyber espionage campaigns against US infrastructure.

The US National Security Agency is working with Five Eyes partners in the UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand to identify breaches.

The UK National Cyber Security Centre warned that “the same techniques could be applied worldwide.”

Microsoft said it “assesses with moderate confidence” that this campaign "is pursuing development of capabilities that could disrupt critical communications infrastructure between the United States and Asia region during future crises.”

That makes the targeting of Guam of particular concern, as it would be a key part of any sort of American military response to conflict in the Indo-Pacific region.

Tensions are growing over Taiwan, an island nation with its own democratically-elected government that China claims as its territory.

Experts have highlighted that China could act on leader Xi JInping’s repeated vows to annex Taiwan by leading an invasion or blockade.

Such scenarios have worried neighbouring countries, and as far afield as the US – conflict over Taiwan could be considered a proxy for worsening bilateral ties between Beijing and Washington.

In the region, China also lays claim to the South China Sea, disputed by many nations that share the resource-rich waters.

Over the last decade, China has built up and militarised rocky outposts. On Wednesday, China’s transport ministry said it had deployed three navigation beacons around a contested grouping of islands, the latest effort to stake its claim to the area.

Earlier this month, the Philippines also placed navigational buoys within its exclusive economic zone in an effort to stand its ground. The Philippines is one of the Southeast Asian nations that dispute China’s territorial claims.

Microsoft has released guidance on how to detect and protect against the hacks, though “detecting and mitigating this attack could be challenging” given the nature of how malicious code can be hidden within valid, existing network infrastructure.

The Chinese state-sponsored hacking group, dubbed ‘Volt Typhoon,’ is known to focus on espionage, and has been active since mid-2021.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.