China Greenfresh Group Co., Ltd. (HKG:6183): Does The Earnings Decline Make It An Underperformer?

In this commentary, I will examine China Greenfresh Group Co., Ltd.'s (SEHK:6183) latest earnings update (31 December 2019) and compare these figures against its performance over the past couple of years, as well as how the rest of the food industry performed. As an investor, I find it beneficial to assess 6183’s trend over the short-to-medium term in order to gauge whether or not the company is able to meet its goals, and ultimately sustainably grow over time.

Commentary On 6183's Past Performance

6183's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 December 2019) of CN¥123m has declined by -14% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of -8.7%, indicating the rate at which 6183 is growing has slowed down. Why is this? Well, let’s take a look at what’s transpiring with margins and whether the entire industry is experiencing the hit as well.

SEHK:6183 Income Statement May 8th 2020

In terms of returns from investment, China Greenfresh Group has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 5.7% instead. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 4.9% is below the HK Food industry of 6.0%, indicating China Greenfresh Group's are utilized less efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for China Greenfresh Group’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 13% to 5.4%. This correlates with an increase in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio rising from 2.3% to 4.2% over the past 5 years.

What does this mean?

While past data is useful, it doesn’t tell the whole story. Typically companies that face a prolonged period of decline in earnings are going through some sort of reinvestment phase in order to keep up with the latest industry growth and disruption. I recommend you continue to research China Greenfresh Group to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 December 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

